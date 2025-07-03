Skip to Main Content
Overall 18-11 • IVY 9-5

Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red
  • Overall
    18-11
  • IVY
    9-5
Cornell Big Red
Last Game
Sun, Mar 16 |
ESP2
@ Yale Bulldogs (22-8)
  • Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
84
Final
90
Game Recap

Ivy Standings

Team Conf Overall
YALE
 13-1 22-8
CORN
 9-5 18-11
PRINCE
 8-6 19-11
DART
 8-6 14-14
HARV
 7-7 12-15
BROWN
 6-8 14-13
PENN
 4-10 8-19
CLMB
 1-13 12-15
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
BROWN
Sat, Feb 22
W 85-81
vs
PENN
Fri, Feb 28
W 90-62
vs
PRINCE
Sun, Mar 2
W 102-70
vs
CLMB
Sat, Mar 8
W 100-81
Postseason
vs
3
DART
Sat, Mar 15
W 87-71
@
1
YALE
Sun, Mar 16
L 90-84
Full Schedule
Top Big Red News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ivy 83.8
(9th) 		78.1
(306th)
Division I 85.1
(4th) 		77.5
(318th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 120 1
Full Rankings