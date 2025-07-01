1:30 Inside Isaac Ellis' commitment to South Carolina



1:29 Is Collin Murray-Boyles a Top 10 Pick?



1:29 Projecting the Gamecocks starting five in 2025-26



1:29 Can Jordan Butler make a move next season?



0:41 2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Bulls Selecting Collin Murray-Boyles



0:48 2025 NBA Mock Draft: Bulls Select Collin Murray-Boyles Number 12 Overall



1:22 What would Collin Murray-Boyles coming back mean?



1:33 The Abu Yarmah pick-up is smart recruiting



1:28 Breaking down the return of Cam Scott to South Carolina



1:29 How did the SEC ascend in hoops? The answer is players



1:32 Gamecocks have a chance in this era of college basketball



1:40 Eaglestaff does not turn the ball over



1:27 Getting off to a good start is a key for South Carolina



1:12 Paopao and the Gamecocks guards are shining on defense



1:36 Kitts is playing her best basketball right now



1:32 Better shot selection was the difference for Fulwiley



1:34 The growth of young star Joyce Edwards



1:31 Gamecocks forward play is critical in the tourney



1:46 South Carolina faces a familiar NCAA Tournament bracket

