Overall 12-20 • SEC 2-16

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Overall
    12-20
  • SEC
    2-16
South Carolina Gamecocks
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
SECN
@ Arkansas Razorbacks (22-14)
  • Bridgestone Arena
68
Final
72
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Feb 22
W 84-69
@
14
MIZZOU
Tue, Feb 25
L 101-71
vs
ARK
Sat, Mar 1
W 72-53
vs
UGA
Tue, Mar 4
L 73-64
@
4
TENN
Sat, Mar 8
L 75-65
Postseason
@
9
ARK
Wed, Mar 12
L 72-68
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Inside Isaac Ellis' commitment to South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Is Collin Murray-Boyles a Top 10 Pick?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Projecting the Gamecocks starting five in 2025-26

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Can Jordan Butler make a move next season?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Bulls Selecting Collin Murray-Boyles

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Bulls Select Collin Murray-Boyles Number 12 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    What would Collin Murray-Boyles coming back mean?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    The Abu Yarmah pick-up is smart recruiting

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Breaking down the return of Cam Scott to South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    How did the SEC ascend in hoops? The answer is players

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Gamecocks have a chance in this era of college basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Eaglestaff does not turn the ball over

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Getting off to a good start is a key for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Paopao and the Gamecocks guards are shining on defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Kitts is playing her best basketball right now

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Better shot selection was the difference for Fulwiley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    The growth of young star Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Gamecocks forward play is critical in the tourney

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    South Carolina faces a familiar NCAA Tournament bracket

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Gamecocks have to get better in big moments

Top Gamecocks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 65.7
(334th) 		75.6
(256th)
Division I 69.8
(285th) 		71.4
(156th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 87
Full Rankings