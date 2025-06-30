3:04 New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps



1:22 OPINION: Ryan Odom's experience in resetting rosters will help Virginia basketball



0:25 Ryan Odom:"I'm not afraid of the pressure"



4:38 One-on-one with new UVA commit four-star point guard Chance Mallory



3:19 WATCH: Four-star point guard Chance Mallory commits to Virginia



4:03 Cavalier Blitz 3/3/25



2:41 Virginia's Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely on moving forward from loss to No. 13 Clemson



1:21 Is Virginia the best job opening in the ACC? | 247Sports College Basketball Show



3:53 Former Virginia coach Tony Bennett talks during halftime tribute



3:32 Virginia's Blake Buchanan on arguably the best game of his career



3:57 Alexis Ohanian on donating on donating to the Virginia women's basketball program



3:23 Virginia guard Isaac McKneely talks loss to Louisville



1:04 Inside College Basketball: #21 Memphis is in a Great Spot



1:31 Booth Recap Following Day 2 Of Baha Mar Hoops Tournament On CBSSN



1:39 Inside College Basketball: #11 Tennessee Played a Dominant Game



1:55 Inside College Basketball: #11 Tennessee is Already Off to a Great Start



1:41 Virginia point Dai Dai Ames has impactful first start



1:54 Inside College Basketball: Veterans Classic: Tony Bennett Retires From UVA



1:35 ACC Season Preview: Virginia Cavaliers | 247Sports College Basketball Show

