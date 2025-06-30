Skip to Main Content
Overall 15-17 • ACC 8-12

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers
  • Overall
    15-17
  • ACC
    8-12
Virginia Cavaliers
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP2
@ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-17)
  • Spectrum Center
60
Final
66
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UNC
Sat, Feb 22
L 81-66
@
WAKE
Wed, Feb 26
W 83-75
vs
13
CLEM
Sat, Mar 1
L 71-58
vs
FSU
Tue, Mar 4
W 60-57
@
CUSE
Sat, Mar 8
L 84-70
Postseason
@
8
GATECH
Wed, Mar 12
L 66-60
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    OPINION: Ryan Odom's experience in resetting rosters will help Virginia basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Ryan Odom:"I'm not afraid of the pressure"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:38

    One-on-one with new UVA commit four-star point guard Chance Mallory

  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    WATCH: Four-star point guard Chance Mallory commits to Virginia

  • Image thumbnail
    4:03

    Cavalier Blitz 3/3/25

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Virginia's Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely on moving forward from loss to No. 13 Clemson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Is Virginia the best job opening in the ACC? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:53

    Former Virginia coach Tony Bennett talks during halftime tribute

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    Virginia's Blake Buchanan on arguably the best game of his career

  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Alexis Ohanian on donating on donating to the Virginia women's basketball program

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    Virginia guard Isaac McKneely talks loss to Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Inside College Basketball: #21 Memphis is in a Great Spot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Booth Recap Following Day 2 Of Baha Mar Hoops Tournament On CBSSN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Inside College Basketball: #11 Tennessee Played a Dominant Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Inside College Basketball: #11 Tennessee is Already Off to a Great Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Virginia point Dai Dai Ames has impactful first start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Inside College Basketball: Veterans Classic: Tony Bennett Retires From UVA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    ACC Season Preview: Virginia Cavaliers | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    4-star G Isaac McKneely makes his college decision

Top Cavaliers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 66.3
(328th) 		70.5
(117th)
Division I 64.8
(354th) 		66.8
(39th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 110
