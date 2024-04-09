UConn opened the 2023-24 season with the seventh-best odds (20-1) to win the national title. The Huskies started the year behind Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Purdue and Arizona. On Monday night in Glendale, Arizona, the Huskies became the first team since Florida in 2006-07 to repeat as national champions with a 75-60 statement win over Purdue.

Opening future odds from SportsLine consensus pegged UConn as the clear favorite (10-1) to become the first team since UCLA (which won seven consecutive national titles between 1967-73) to three-peat. The Huskies are followed closely by Arizona (12-1), Duke (12-1), Houston (16-1), Kansas (20-1) and North Carolina (20-1).

Alabama sits at 25-1 after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Crimson Tide (25-1) are expected to return a majority of their roster in addition to one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Kentucky has the seventh-best odds (22-1) despite the heavy rumors that longtime coach John Calipari won't be on the sidelines next year. Calipari is expected to take the job at Arkansas later this week. The Razorbacks have the 15th-best odds (35-1) of winning it all.

A potential early value play is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (80-1) welcome the No. 6 recruiting class to campus this fall, and that group is headlined by five-star prospects Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. USC (80-1) also has similar value with new coach Eric Musselman taking over the program as they embark on a new journey in the Big Ten next season.

You can find the full opening futures odds below:

2025 NCAA Tournament championship odds