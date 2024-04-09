usatsi-22347612-dan-hurley-uconn-coach-2024-1400.jpg

UConn opened the 2023-24 season with the seventh-best odds (20-1) to win the national title. The Huskies started the year behind Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Purdue and Arizona. On Monday night in Glendale, Arizona, the Huskies became the first team since Florida in 2006-07 to repeat as national champions with a 75-60 statement win over Purdue.

Opening future odds from SportsLine consensus pegged UConn as the clear favorite (10-1) to become the first team since UCLA (which won seven consecutive national titles between 1967-73) to three-peat. The Huskies are followed closely by Arizona (12-1), Duke (12-1), Houston (16-1), Kansas (20-1) and North Carolina (20-1).

Alabama sits at 25-1 after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Crimson Tide (25-1) are expected to return a majority of their roster in addition to one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Kentucky has the seventh-best odds (22-1) despite the heavy rumors that longtime coach John Calipari won't be on the sidelines next year. Calipari is expected to take the job at Arkansas later this week. The Razorbacks have the 15th-best odds (35-1) of winning it all.

A potential early value play is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (80-1) welcome the No. 6 recruiting class to campus this fall, and that group is headlined by five-star prospects Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. USC (80-1) also has similar value with new coach Eric Musselman taking over the program as they embark on a new journey in the Big Ten next season.

You can find the full opening futures odds below:

2025 NCAA Tournament championship odds

UConn+1000
Arizona+1200
Duke+1200
Houston+1600
Kansas+2000
North Carolina+2000
Kentucky+2200
Purdue+2200
Alabama+2500
Auburn+3000
Baylor+3000
Michigan State+3000
Gonzaga+3000
Florida+3000
Arkansas+3500
Marquette+4000
St. John's+4000
Illinois+4000
Iowa State+4000
Creighton+5000
Tennessee+5000
Wisconsin+6000
Ohio State+6000
UCLA+6000
Rutgers+8000
Michigan+8000
USC+8000
Oregon+8000
San Diego State+8000
Clemson+8000
Texas+8000
Texas Tech+8000
BYU+8000
Memphis+10000
Saint Mary's+10000
Miami (FL)+10000
Florida Atlantic+10000
Virginia+10000
Xavier+10000
TCU+10000
Georgia+12500
Mississippi State+12500
West Virginia+12500
Ole Miss+12500
Indiana+12500
Louisville+12500
Kansas State+12500
NC State+12500
Texas A&M+12500
Colorado+12500
Maryland+12500
Villanova+12500
Providence+15000
Iowa+15000
South Carolina+15000
Missouri+15000
Washington+15000
Syracuse+15000
Grand Canyon+20000
Seton Hall+20000
Northwestern+20000
Virginia Tech+20000
Dayton+20000
James Madison+20000
Colorado State+20000
Cincinnati+20000
Oklahoma+20000
Nebraska+25000
New Mexico+25000
Boise State+25000
Pittsburgh+25000
Arizona State+30000
Nevada+30000
Oklahoma State+30000
UCF+30000
UAB+30000
Wake Forest+30000
Georgia Tech+30000
Florida State+30000
Utah State+30000
LSU+30000
Oakland+50000
Utah+50000
Washington State+50000
Drake+50000
UNLV+50000
Saint Louis+50000
Vanderbilt+50000
Butler+50000
Stanford+50000
South Florida+50000
Notre Dame+50000
Davidson+50000
Penn State+50000
Green Bay+50000
Richmond+50000
McNeese State Cowboys+50000
Minnesota+75000
Massachusetts+75000
Temple+75000
CAL+75000
Loyola Chicago+75000
Long Beach State+75000
Oregon State+75000
North Texas+75000
Southern Methodist+75000
Georgetown+75000
VCU+75000
Boston College+75000
New Mexico State+75000
Weber State+75000
Wichita State+100000
Belmont+100000
Tulane+100000
Fairleigh Dickinson+100000
Stetson+100000
Loyola Marymount+100000
Rider+100000
Yale+100000
DePaul+100000
Charleston Southern+100000
Fresno State+100000
Wright State+100000
UC San Diego+100000
Air Force+100000
Western Illinois+100000
Tulsa+100000
Oral Roberts+100000
Robert Morris (PA)+100000
Vermont+100000
Winthrop+100000
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon+100000
Wofford Terriers+100000
Charleston+100000
San Diego+100000
Mount St. Mary's+100000
Murray State+100000
Western Carolina+100000
Youngstown State+100000
San Francisco+100000
Rhode Island+100000
UC Santa Barbara+100000
Akron+100000
Milwaukee+100000
South Dakota State+100000
Morehead State+100000
Georgia Southern+150000
Old Dominion+150000
Siena+150000
Santa Clara+150000
Northern Iowa+150000
Portland State+150000
Merrimack+150000
St. Bonaventure+150000
George Mason+150000
Towson+150000
Charlotte+150000
Northern Kentucky+150000
UPenn+150000
Harvard+150000
Ohio+150000
La Salle+150000
Jacksonville State+150000
UNCW+150000
San Jose+150000
Stony Brook+150000
Fairfield+150000
Rice+150000
Wyoming+150000
Hampton+150000
Montana State+150000
Middle Tennessee+150000
Columbia+150000
Colgate+150000
Houston Baptist+150000
Cleveland State+150000
FGCU+150000
New Hampshire+150000
Saint Joseph's+150000
Campbell+150000
Cornell+150000
Marist+150000
UC Riverside+150000
Bryant+150000
Hawaii+150000
Eastern Washington+150000
Gardner-Webb+150000
UMass Lowell+150000
Radford+150000
Stephen F. Austin+150000
Chattanooga+150000
Saint Peter's+150000
Pacific+150000
Samford+150000
Chicago State+150000
Morgan State+150000
UNCG+150000
Eastern Michigan+150000
Seattle+150000
Northeastern+150000
Detroit+150000
Brown+150000
Texas Southern+150000
Fordham+150000
Eastern Carolina+150000
Western Kentucky+150000
Quinnipiac+150000
Lehigh+150000
Denver+150000
Louisiana-Monroe+200000
North Carolina A&T+200000
Maine+200000
Drexel+200000
Mercer+200000
Coastal Carolina+200000
North Alabama+200000
Florida A&M+200000
Duquesne+200000
Monmouth+200000
North Florida+200000
Tennessee Tech+200000
Tennessee State+200000
Bethune Cookman Wildcats+200000
Abilene Christian+200000
UT Arlington+200000
Dartmouth+200000
UTSA+200000
Bucknell+200000
Navy+200000
Sacramento State+200000
Southern Illinois+200000
Sam Houston State+200000
UT Rio Grande Valley+200000
Southeastern Louisiana+200000
Wagner+200000
Buffalo+200000
Delaware State+200000
Arkansas State+200000
Canisius+200000
CSUN+200000
Bellarmine+200000
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi+200000
NC Central+200000
Lipscomb+200000
SIUE+200000
South Dakota+200000
St. Francis (PA)+200000
Longwood+200000
Texas State+200000
Western Michigan+200000
North Dakota+200000
Toledo+200000
Boston University+200000
Central Michigan+200000
Alabama A&M+200000
Valparaiso+200000
Kennesaw State+200000
Furman+200000
Georgia State+200000
Central Connecticut+200000
UC Irvine+200000
Southern Utah+200000
Iona+200000
Manhattan+200000
East Tennessee State+200000
Binghamton+200000
Niagara+200000
VMI+200000
Evansville+200000
Southeast Missouri State+200000
Southern Miss+200000
Omaha+200000
Grambling State+200000
Cal State Fullerton+200000
Marshall+200000
Albany+200000
Louisiana Lafayette+200000
High Point+200000
George Washington+200000
Louisiana Tech+200000
South Carolina State+200000
Eastern Illinois+200000
North Dakota State+200000
Portland+200000
Utah Valley+200000
Coppin State+200000
Liberty+200000
UTEP+200000
Bradley+200000
Ball State+200000
Northern Colorado+200000
Elon+200000
Jackson State+200000
New Orleans+200000
Howard+200000
Montana+200000
Tennessee-Martin+200000
Tarleton State Texans+200000
William & Mary+200000
NJIT+200000
Southern University+200000
Pepperdine+200000
Norfolk State+200000
Hofstra+200000
Delaware+200000
Missouri State+200000
UIC+200000
Lamar Cardinals+200000
Northwestern State+200000
Northern Illinois+200000
Miami (OH)+200000
Princeton+200000
Cal Poly+200000
Kent State+200000
Troy+200000
Sacred Heart+200000
The Citadel+200000
Alcorn State+200000
UC Davis+200000
Bowling Green+200000
Nicholls State+200000
Spartanburg+200000
Alabama State+200000
UNC Asheville+200000
Eastern Kentucky+200000
FIU+200000
Lafayette+500000
Incarnate Word+500000
Loyola Maryland+500000
Presbyterian+500000
Austin Peay+500000
UMES Hawks+500000
Northern Arizona+500000
Central Arkansas+500000
Kansas City+500000
Appalachian State+500000
South Alabama+500000
IUPUI+500000
Idaho State+500000
Bakersfield+500000
Army+500000
California Baptist+500000
Arkansas-Pine Bluff+500000
Prairie View A&M+500000
Indiana State+500000
UMBC+500000
Holy Cross+500000
Mississippi Valley State+500000
Jacksonville+500000
Little Rock+500000
Dixie State Trailblazers+500000
American University+500000
Idaho+500000
Long Island+500000
Illinois State+500000