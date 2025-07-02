Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-12 • SEC 10-8

Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers
  • Overall
    22-12
  • SEC
    10-8
Missouri Tigers
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TRU
vs 11 Drake Bulldogs (31-4)
  • Intrust Bank Arena
67
Final
57
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
SEC Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
VANDY
Sat, Mar 1
L 97-93 / OT
@
OKLA
Wed, Mar 5
L 96-84
vs
19
UK
Sat, Mar 8
L 91-83
Postseason
vs
10
MISSST
Thu, Mar 13
W 85-73
@
2
FLA
Fri, Mar 14
L 95-81
vs
11
DRAKE
Thu, Mar 20
L 67-57
Schedule
Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 82.6
(14th) 		77.2
(293rd)
Division I 83.6
(9th) 		73.6
(228th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 34 11
Coaches 31 7
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 16
