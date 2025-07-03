Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 16-17 • MVC 9-11

Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-17
  • MVC
    9-11
Murray State Racers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ Bradley Braves (28-9)
  • Enterprise Center
62
Final
70
Game Recap

Missouri Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
DRAKE
 17-3 31-4
BRAD
 15-5 28-9
NIOWA
 14-6 20-13
BELMONT
 13-7 22-11
ILLST
 10-10 22-14
ILLCHI
 10-10 17-14
MURYST
 9-11 16-17
INDST
 8-12 14-18
SILL
 8-12 14-19
EVAN
 8-12 11-21
VALPO
 6-14 15-19
MOST
 2-18 9-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SILL
Wed, Feb 19
W 62-60
@
BRAD
Sat, Feb 22
L 85-83 / OT
vs
INDST
Tue, Feb 25
W 85-75
@
BELMONT
Sun, Mar 2
L 70-60
Postseason
vs
10
EVAN
Thu, Mar 6
W 74-53
@
2
BRAD
Fri, Mar 7
L 70-62
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NCAAM Booth Recap: Murray State at Belmont (3/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Racers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Missouri Valley 68.7
(278th) 		70.3
(109th)
Division I 71.8
(239th) 		69.2
(85th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 146
Full Rankings