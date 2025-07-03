Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-20 • WCC 7-11

Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots
  • Overall
    12-20
  • WCC
    7-11
Portland Pilots
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
vs Pepperdine Waves (13-22)
  • Orleans Arena
86
Final
73
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LOYMRY
Sat, Feb 15
W 89-78
@
MARYCA
Wed, Feb 19
L 79-66
@
UOP
Sat, Feb 22
W 81-73
vs
PEPPER
Thu, Feb 27
W 87-67
@
USD
Sat, Mar 1
L 82-80
Postseason
vs
9
PEPPER
Fri, Mar 7
L 86-73
Full Schedule
Top Pilots News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 73.6
(146th) 		82.3
(354th)
Division I 72.9
(205th) 		80.4
(349th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 288
Full Rankings