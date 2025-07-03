Skip to Main Content
Overall 24-11 • BIGE 14-6

  • Overall
    24-11
  • BIGE
    14-6
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
  • Lenovo Center
75
Final
77
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
20
MARQET
Wed, Mar 5
W 72-66
vs
SETON
Sat, Mar 8
W 81-50
Postseason
vs
6
NOVA
Thu, Mar 13
W 73-56
@
2
CREIGH
Fri, Mar 14
L 71-62
vs
9
OKLA
Fri, Mar 21
W 67-59
@
1
FLA
Sun, Mar 23
L 77-75
Full Schedule
Top Huskies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 75.0
(118th) 		70.2
(106th)
Division I 77.0
(90th) 		68.0
(56th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 29 4
Coaches 29 4
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 5
NET 32
Full Rankings