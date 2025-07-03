Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
- Lenovo Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
20
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
6
|
@
2
|
vs
9
|
@
1
-
4:17
Liam McNeeley Selected No. 29 Overall by Hornets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:56
2025 NBA Mock Draft Tim Doyle Reacts to Spurs Selecting Liam McNeeley
-
0:53
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Liam McNeeley Number 14 Overall
-
1:46
Way too early CBB Top 5: No. 4 UCONN
-
0:26
Silas Demary Jr. to UConn? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Booth Recap - Raleigh
-
2:54
#1 Florida Ends #8 UConn's 3-Peat Dream | NCAA March Madness 360
-
3:52
#8 UConn's 3-Peat Chance is Still Alive | NCAA March Madness 360
-
1:44
NCAA Tournament Preview: UConn vs Oklahoma | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:05
Inside College Basketball: UConn is Looking For the Season Sweep Over #20 Marquette
-
2:47
NBA Draft Stock Watch: Alex Karaban | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:55
Inside College Basketball: Which Team Faced the Bigger Struggles: Kansas or UConn?
-
3:15
No. 10 St. John's Handles UConn At MSG
-
0:41
Bubble Watch: Big East Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:07
Solo Ball has become the reliable shot maker for UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:41
Inside College Basketball: UConn Blows Lead Over Seton Hall
-
2:13
Inside College Basketball: UConn is Bouncing Back
-
2:07
Inside College Basketball: Big East Tournament Projected Teams
Top Huskies News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big East
|
75.0
(118th)
|
70.2
(106th)
|Division I
|
77.0
(90th)
|
68.0
(56th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|29
|4
|Coaches
|29
|4
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|5
|—
|NET
|32
|—