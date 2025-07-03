Skip to Main Content
Overall 32-7 • BIGW 17-3

UC Irvine Anteaters

  • Overall
    32-7
  • BIGW
    17-3
Last Game
Thu, Apr 3 |
ESPN
vs Chattanooga Mocs (29-9)
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
85
Final / OT
84
Game Recap

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
CALSD
 18-2 30-5
UCIRV
 17-3 32-7
CSN
 14-6 22-11
UCRIV
 14-6 21-13
UCSB
 11-9 21-13
UCDAV
 9-11 15-17
CPOLY
 8-12 16-19
CSBAK
 8-12 14-19
HAWAII
 7-13 15-16
LNGBCH
 3-17 7-25
CSFULL
 1-19 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
1
CALSD
Sat, Mar 15
L 75-61
vs
8
NCOLO
Wed, Mar 19
W 82-72
vs
5
JAXST
Sun, Mar 23
W 66-61
vs
6
UAB
Wed, Mar 26
W 81-77 / OT
vs
2
NTEXAS
Tue, Apr 1
W 69-67
vs
5
CHATT
Thu, Apr 3
L 85-84 / OT
Full Schedule
Top Anteaters News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big West 77.8
(61st) 		67.2
(57th)
Division I 75.9
(119th) 		67.0
(42nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 62
Full Rankings