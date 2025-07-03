Skip to Main Content
Overall 20-12 • SOUTH 13-5

UNCG Spartans

UNCG Spartans
  • Overall
    20-12
  • SOUTH
    13-5
UNCG Spartans
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
vs VMI Keydets (15-19)
  • Harrah's Cherokee Center
64
Final
57
Game Recap

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
CHATT
 15-3 29-9
NCGRN
 13-5 20-12
SAMFORD
 12-6 22-11
ETNST
 12-6 19-13
FURMAN
 11-7 25-10
WOFF
 10-8 19-16
VMI
 7-11 15-19
MERCER
 6-12 14-19
WCAR
 4-14 8-22
CIT
 0-18 5-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
FURMAN
Sat, Feb 15
W 58-50
@
ETNST
Wed, Feb 19
L 65-49
@
MERCER
Sat, Feb 22
W 78-61
vs
CHATT
Thu, Feb 27
L 75-63
vs
SAMFORD
Sat, Mar 1
W 108-100
Postseason
vs
7
VMI
Sat, Mar 8
L 64-57
Full Schedule
Top Spartans News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southern 72.7
(168th) 		67.1
(54th)
Division I 72.9
(205th) 		65.4
(25th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 138
Full Rankings