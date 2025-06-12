Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TRU
@ 7 Saint Mary's Gaels (29-6)
- Rocket Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|
@
12
|
vs
14
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
13
|
@
7
-
0:43
Latest Podcast: Tyler Tanner breaks down the learning experiences as a freshman
-
0:52
Tyler Nickel said the Kentucky & Tennessee games were the most fun of his career
-
0:33
Kevin Bohannon: "It's always hard to win at Vanderbilt."
-
0:24
Devin McGlockton believes St. Mary's loss will "fuel us for next season."
-
1:59
NCAA Tournament 1st Round Preview: Vanderbilt vs St. Mary's | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:44
Latest Podcast: Breaking down the matchup vs. St. Mary's on Friday
-
1:31
Is Vanderbilt a potential Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:08
Latest Podcast: Blake Lovell breaks down the Vandy/Texas matchup
-
1:11
NCAAM Highlights: Vanderbilt at Georgia (3/8)
-
2:00
Game Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:41
Latest Podcast: Tim Thompson believes Vandy can make a run to the Sweet 16
-
1:19
Mark Byington explains his team's mindset with all eyes on the NCAA Tournament
-
1:11
Latest Podcast: Kevin Ingram believes theres a lot left out there for Vandy
-
1:26
Latest Podcast: How many more wins does Vandy need to feel safe?
-
1:08
Bubble Watch: SEC Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:02
Mark Byington said Kentucky's bigs "became a problem" in 20-point loss
-
1:03
Latest Podcast: Tim Thompson breaks down the upcoming schedule for Vanderbilt Basketball
-
2:01
Latest Podcast: This Vandy team is a group of fighters, but do they have enough steam for the dance?
-
1:42
Joe Healy on where Vanderbilt Baseball stands in the SEC pecking order
-
2:10
Joey Dwyer believes Vandy matches up favorably with Texas on Saturday
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|SEC
|
75.1
(114th)
|
80.8
(341st)
|Division I
|
78.9
(55th)
|
74.3
(249th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|48
|—