Overall 20-13 • SEC 8-10

Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Overall
    20-13
  • SEC
    8-10
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TRU
@ 7 Saint Mary's Gaels (29-6)
  • Rocket Arena
56
Final
59
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
12
TEXAM
Wed, Feb 26
W 86-84
vs
14
MIZZOU
Sat, Mar 1
W 97-93 / OT
vs
ARK
Tue, Mar 4
L 90-77
@
UGA
Sat, Mar 8
L 79-68
Postseason
vs
13
TEXAS
Wed, Mar 12
L 79-72
@
7
MARYCA
Fri, Mar 21
L 59-56
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Latest Podcast: Tyler Tanner breaks down the learning experiences as a freshman

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Tyler Nickel said the Kentucky & Tennessee games were the most fun of his career

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Kevin Bohannon: "It's always hard to win at Vanderbilt."

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Devin McGlockton believes St. Mary's loss will "fuel us for next season."

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NCAA Tournament 1st Round Preview: Vanderbilt vs St. Mary's | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Latest Podcast: Breaking down the matchup vs. St. Mary's on Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Is Vanderbilt a potential Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Latest Podcast: Blake Lovell breaks down the Vandy/Texas matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    NCAAM Highlights: Vanderbilt at Georgia (3/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Game Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Latest Podcast: Tim Thompson believes Vandy can make a run to the Sweet 16

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Mark Byington explains his team's mindset with all eyes on the NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Latest Podcast: Kevin Ingram believes theres a lot left out there for Vandy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Latest Podcast: How many more wins does Vandy need to feel safe?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Bubble Watch: SEC Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Mark Byington said Kentucky's bigs "became a problem" in 20-point loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Latest Podcast: Tim Thompson breaks down the upcoming schedule for Vanderbilt Basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Latest Podcast: This Vandy team is a group of fighters, but do they have enough steam for the dance?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Joe Healy on where Vanderbilt Baseball stands in the SEC pecking order

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Joey Dwyer believes Vandy matches up favorably with Texas on Saturday

Top Commodores News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 75.1
(114th) 		80.8
(341st)
Division I 78.9
(55th) 		74.3
(249th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 48
Full Rankings