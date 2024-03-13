Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Vanderbilt 9-22, Arkansas 15-16

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Arkansas has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 454 points over their last five matches.

Arkansas fought the good fight in their overtime game against Alabama on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson Tide. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 176-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their defeat, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Makhi Mitchell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and four blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Khalif Battle was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though Vanderbilt has not done well against Florida recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Commodores escaped with a win against the Gators by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78. Vanderbilt was down 41-27 with 1:36 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Ven-Allen Lubin, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks now have a losing record at 15-16. As for the Commodores, their victory bumped their record up to 9-22.

Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Arkansas: they have a less-than-stellar 12-18 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas couldn't quite finish off Vanderbilt in their previous meeting back in February and fell 85-82. Can Arkansas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.