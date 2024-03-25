A crazy coaching carousel Monday keeps spinning. First it was Kyle Smith to Stanford, then it was Danny Sprinkle to Washington, and now it's Vanderbilt hiring James Madison coach Mark Byington, sources familiar with the deal confirmed to CBS Sports. The hire was a swift decision, coming in less than 18 hours after Byington's 12th-seeded James Madison team lost to No. 4 Duke 93-55 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes finished 32-4 this season and were No. 62 at KenPom.com. JMU opened up tournament play with a convincing 72-61 win over 5-seed Wisconsin, giving the program its first NCAA tourney victory since 1983.

Byington spent the past four seasons building JMU into a mid-major monster, going 82-36 and guiding the program through a transition from the CAA to the Sun Belt. It was a special season for the Dukes that started with a road win over preseason top-five team in Michigan State.

Vanderbilt closing means that the only high-major jobs still on the table are Louisville, Oklahoma State and SMU.