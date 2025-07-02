Skip to Main Content
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
vs 6 BYU Cougars (26-10)
  • Ball Arena
91
Final
89
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
13
NWEST
Thu, Mar 13
W 70-63
@
4
UCLA
Fri, Mar 14
W 86-70
@
1
MICHST
Sat, Mar 15
W 77-74
@
3
MICH
Sun, Mar 16
L 59-53
vs
14
MNTNA
Thu, Mar 20
W 85-66
vs
6
BYU
Sat, Mar 22
L 91-89
Full Schedule
Top Badgers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 79.5
(43rd) 		71.5
(148th)
Division I 80.1
(36th) 		70.9
(143rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 16 3
Coaches 16 6
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 26 1
NET 15 1
Full Rankings