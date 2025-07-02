Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
vs 6 BYU Cougars (26-10)
- Ball Arena
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
-
2:06
John Blackwell Hosts Camp in Janesville
-
1:38
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: BYU vs Wisconsin | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:09
Carter Gilmore Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Michigan State
-
2:52
John Tonje Scores 26 Points to Pace Wisconsin Over UCLA
-
3:47
Max Klesmit Returns For Wisconsin
-
1:28
Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell Snubbed on All-Big Ten Lists
-
11:30
No. 12 Wisconsin Upset 86-75 by Penn State
-
2:15
LaTrevion Fenderson Highlights vs. Minnesota Prep
-
0:40
John Tonje has been the best value in College Basketball | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:20
Danny Sprinkle Says Wisconsin Has "Championship Culture"
-
2:25
Inside College Basketball: #16 Wisconsin is Making Their Way to the Top
-
2:06
Intentional or not? Wisconsin's Kamari McGee ejected for this below-the-belt play
-
1:25
Game Preview: No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 7 Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:58
Wisconsin "Not Satisfied" With 19-5 Start
-
3:13
John Tonje Scores 22 Points to Pace Wisconsin at Iowa
-
1:35
NCAAM Highlights: No. 21 Wisconsin at Iowa (2/8)
-
16:36
Wisconsin Heads to Iowa on Saturday
-
11:31
Wisconsin Picks Up 21st Consecutive Home Win Over Indiana
-
0:54
Carter Gilmore Scores Career-High 15 Points at Northwestern
-
3:19
Wisconsin's Stellar Defensive Effort Paves the Way to 83-55 Win Over Nebraska
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
79.5
(43rd)
|
71.5
(148th)
|Division I
|
80.1
(36th)
|
70.9
(143rd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|16
|3
|Coaches
|16
|6
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|26
|1
|NET
|15
|1