Overall 11-20 • BSOU 5-11

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
  • Overall
    11-20
  • BSOU
    5-11
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ High Point Panthers (29-6)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center
64
Final
85
Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 14-2 29-6
WINTHR
 11-5 23-11
NCASHV
 11-5 21-11
RADFRD
 9-7 20-13
LONGWD
 7-9 18-14
PRESBY
 7-9 14-19
CHARSO
 6-10 10-22
GWEBB
 5-11 11-20
USCUP
 2-14 6-26
Schedule

Regular season
@
LONGWD
Wed, Feb 19
L 90-77
vs
HIGHPT
Sat, Feb 22
L 90-67
vs
RADFRD
Wed, Feb 26
L 63-56
@
PRESBY
Sat, Mar 1
L 68-57
Postseason
vs
9
USCUP
Wed, Mar 5
W 83-63
@
1
HIGHPT
Fri, Mar 7
L 85-64
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big South 73.4
(152nd) 		78.6
(316th)
Division I 73.8
(179th) 		78.1
(327th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 266
Full Rankings