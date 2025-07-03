Skip to Main Content
Overall 20-14 • AEAST 10-6

Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears
  • Overall
    20-14
  • AEAST
    10-6
Maine Black Bears
Last Game
Sat, Mar 15 |
ESP2
@ Bryant Bulldogs (23-12)
  • Chace Athletic Center
59
Final
77
Game Recap

America East Standings

Team Conf Overall
BRYANT
 14-2 23-12
UVM
 13-3 21-12
MAINE
 10-6 20-14
ALBANY
 8-8 17-16
BING
 7-9 15-17
MASLOW
 6-10 17-15
NH
 6-10 8-24
UMBC
 5-11 13-19
NJTECH
 3-13 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NH
Thu, Feb 27
W 73-66
vs
BRYANT
Sat, Mar 1
L 80-72
vs
MASLOW
Tue, Mar 4
W 71-70
Postseason
vs
6
MASLOW
Sat, Mar 8
W 72-64
@
2
UVM
Tue, Mar 11
W 57-42
@
1
BRYANT
Sat, Mar 15
L 77-59
Full Schedule
Top Black Bears News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
America East 71.2
(215th) 		66.6
(48th)
Division I 70.9
(260th) 		66.1
(32nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 203
Full Rankings