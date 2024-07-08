Cooper Flagg is taking a quick summer break from Duke to give the U.S. Olympic team a run for its money. Flagg, the ballyhooed, No. 1-ranked recruit, was one of 15 players selected to practice against LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

In the bowels of the gorgeous UNLV practice facility, the faces of the NBA collided with the future. The 6-foot-9 Flagg is a shoo-in contender to be the No. 1 pick in next summer's loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

Footage emerged of Flagg going toe-to-toe it up against Los Angeles Lakers' star, and former No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Davis in the intra-squad scrimmage. Davis block a Flagg shot attempt, but Flagg recovered, dished the ball back out, received it on a cut to the basket and finished with a two-handed slam with the Brow watching.

No official stats were released.

Flagg is the lone high school player on the select club, joining the likes of Charlotte's Brandon Miller, Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. and Sacramento's Keegan Murray.

"As a former member of the USA select team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players," said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director. "There is a tremendous amount of talent on this select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men's National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future."

Flagg already had strong ties to Team USA. He helped the 2022 U17 squad win gold at the FIBA World Cup.

Flagg is the headliner of a highly-talented Duke squad that enters 2024-25 as the ACC favorite and in the top tier of national championship contenders. The top-ranked prospect in the national high school class of 2024 is arguably the most anticipated college freshman since Zion Williamson.

The Maine native is exceptional defensive player, and one of the best non-seven-foot shot-blockers 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein has evaluated, he says. Offensively, he's an exceptional passer with some point forward type potential, but the extent to which he is able and willing to step into a signature role offensively will be one variable scouts follow next year.

