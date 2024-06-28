USA Basketball announced the roster for the Men's Select Team on Friday, which will compete against the Men's National Team during training camp in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Select Team often serves as a pipeline for the National Team.

Perhaps the most notable selection is Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg, who is set to play for Duke next season, is the only collegiate player on the roster, and the first collegiate player to make the team since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart in 2013.

Rookie standouts from the 2024 class, such as Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Trayce Jackson-Davis, also made the cut, as did Payton Pritchard, who recently helped the Boston Celtics win the championship. Furthermore, USA Basketball added a few veterans with overseas experience in Langston Galloway and Nigel Hayes.

Here's a look at the full roster, which will be coached by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and working with the USA Select Team once again," Mosley said. "Over my three years with USA Basketball, I've gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on international basketball while having the opportunity to work alongside some of the best players and coaches in our game."

"As a former member of the USA Select Team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players," USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said in a statement. "There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men's National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future."

Training camp will run from July 6-8, after which Team USA will play a series of exhibition games in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi and London from July 10-22 against Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan and Germany. The Olympics will begin in Paris on July 26, with the Americans' first game set for July 28 against Serbia.