Overall 35-5 • BIG12 19-1

Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars
  • Overall
    35-5
  • BIG12
    19-1
Houston Cougars
Last Game
Mon, Apr 7 |
vs 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
  • Alamodome
65
Final
63
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Schedule

Postseason
vs
16
SIUE
Thu, Mar 20
W 78-40
vs
8
GONZAG
Sat, Mar 22
W 81-76
vs
4
PURDUE
Fri, Mar 28
W 62-60
vs
2
TENN
Sun, Mar 30
W 69-50
@
1
DUKE
Sat, Apr 5
W 70-67
vs
1
FLA
Mon, Apr 7
L 65-63
  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: Houston Gets Milos Uzan Back for Another Season

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Milos Uzan withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Breaking: Houston's Kelvin Sampson Receives New 4-Year Contract Through 2028-29 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Milos Uzan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Rockets Selecting Carter Bryant

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Select Carter Bryant Number 10 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Why Houston's recruiting class is one of the best in 2025 | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Isaac Trotter's Way Too Early Top 5: (No. 1) Houston Cougars | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    NBA Mock Draft: Walter Clayton Jr. to Rockets at No. 9

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Houston's road back to the Final Four | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Way too early CBB Top 5: No. 1 Houston

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Houston falls short with Top 5 2025 recruiting class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Walter Clayton named Most Outstanding Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Todd Golden becomes 3rd youngest coach to win National Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Gators overcome deficit to secure 3rd National Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    National Championship On-site Recap: Florida's overall balance secures the National Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    National Championship On-site Recap: Matt Norlander relives how the game ended

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    National Championship On-site Recap: Florida's defense deserves credit

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    National Championship On-site Recap: What happened on Houston's last play?

Top Cougars News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 72.1
(187th) 		59.7
(3rd)
Division I 73.7
(182nd) 		58.7
(1st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 2
Coaches 2
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 2
NET 3
