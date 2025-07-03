Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-8 • CAA 14-4

UNC-Wilmington Seahawks

  • Overall
    27-8
  • CAA
    14-4
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TRU
@ 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-9)
  • Intrust Bank Arena
72
Final
82
Game Recap

Coastal Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
TOWSON
 16-2 22-11
NCWILM
 14-4 27-8
CHARLS
 13-5 24-9
WMMARY
 11-7 17-15
CAMP
 10-8 15-17
MNMTH
 10-8 13-20
DREXEL
 9-9 18-15
NEAST
 9-9 17-15
ELON
 8-10 17-16
HAMP
 8-10 17-16
HOFSTRA
 6-12 15-18
DEL
 5-13 16-20
STNYBRK
 4-14 8-24
NCAT
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CAMP
Thu, Feb 27
W 79-60
vs
DEL
Sat, Mar 1
W 88-58
Postseason
vs
10
HAMP
Sun, Mar 9
W 79-65
vs
3
CHARLS
Mon, Mar 10
W 68-67
vs
12
DEL
Tue, Mar 11
W 76-72
@
3
TXTECH
Thu, Mar 20
L 82-72
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 UNCW Secures 7th CAA Tournament Title in Program History

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Booth Recap: UNCW vs Charleston - CAA Semifinals (3/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 UNCW Advances to CAA Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Booth Recap: UNC Wilmington at Hampton (2/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Highlights: UNC Wilmington at Drexel (2/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Booth Recap: UNC Wilmington at Drexel (2/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Booth Recap: William and Mary at UNCW (1/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Seahawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Coastal Athletic 77.3
(70th) 		68.8
(82nd)
Division I 79.2
(53rd) 		70.3
(122nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 102
Full Rankings