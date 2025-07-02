Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 16-15 • BIG10 6-14

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-15
  • BIG10
    6-14
Penn State Nittany Lions
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
PEAC
@ Wisconsin Badgers (27-10)
  • Kohl Center
86
Final
75
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WASH
Sat, Feb 15
L 75-73
vs
NEB
Wed, Feb 19
W 89-72
@
MINN
Sat, Feb 22
W 69-60
@
IND
Wed, Feb 26
L 83-78
vs
16
MD
Sat, Mar 1
L 68-64
@
12
WISC
Sat, Mar 8
W 86-75
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Yanic Konan Niederhauser Selected No. 30 Overall by Clippers | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Why PSU Coaches vs. Cancer Is So Special To Former Nittany Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Rhoades 'Super Excited' For PSU's Konan Niederhauser In NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Yanic Konan Niederhauser | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    PSU Hoops Aims To Get 'Bigger, Stronger, Taller' Via Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Penn State's Rhoades: 'I Want Our Fans To Be Pissed'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    PSU's Rhoades On Losing PG Carter To Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    PSU's Rhoades Mum On Possible NIT, Crown Bids

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    PSU's Rhoades On Missing B1G Tourney: 'It Stinks'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    PSU AD Kraft Confident As Ever In Hoops Coach Rhoades

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    PSU Hoops Coach Rhoades Never Lost Winning Mentality

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Penn State's Rhoades 'Mad' & 'Disappointed In Myself'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Rhoades: PSU Hoops' Season All About Pride Now

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Penn State Hoops Coach Rhoades: 'We're In A Bad Place'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Rhoades On PSU's Woes: 'You Gotta Be A Savage' About Competing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Penn State's Rhoades: 'I gotta be better, we gotta be better'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Rhoades In Close Touch With PSU's Top 25 Signing Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Rhoades: 'Ain't Winning' Trash-Talking Game With Ace Baldwin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Penn State's Rhoades: 'Our Guys Are Pissed … And I'm Glad'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Penn State's Rhoades On Oregon Loss: 'We Choked'

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Nittany Lions News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 73.1
(158th) 		77.5
(300th)
Division I 79.1
(54th) 		73.2
(213th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 66
Full Rankings