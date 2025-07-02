Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
PEAC
@ Wisconsin Badgers (27-10)
- Kohl Center
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|
vs
16
|
@
12
-
2:09
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Selected No. 30 Overall by Clippers | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
2:58
Why PSU Coaches vs. Cancer Is So Special To Former Nittany Lions
-
1:36
Rhoades 'Super Excited' For PSU's Konan Niederhauser In NBA Draft
-
1:07
Latest NBA Draft intel on Yanic Konan Niederhauser | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:37
PSU Hoops Aims To Get 'Bigger, Stronger, Taller' Via Portal
-
1:52
Penn State's Rhoades: 'I Want Our Fans To Be Pissed'
-
1:45
PSU's Rhoades On Losing PG Carter To Portal
-
1:08
PSU's Rhoades Mum On Possible NIT, Crown Bids
-
1:04
PSU's Rhoades On Missing B1G Tourney: 'It Stinks'
-
2:35
PSU AD Kraft Confident As Ever In Hoops Coach Rhoades
-
1:00
PSU Hoops Coach Rhoades Never Lost Winning Mentality
-
1:35
Penn State's Rhoades 'Mad' & 'Disappointed In Myself'
-
1:01
Rhoades: PSU Hoops' Season All About Pride Now
-
0:56
Penn State Hoops Coach Rhoades: 'We're In A Bad Place'
-
1:34
Rhoades On PSU's Woes: 'You Gotta Be A Savage' About Competing
-
0:51
Penn State's Rhoades: 'I gotta be better, we gotta be better'
-
1:11
Rhoades In Close Touch With PSU's Top 25 Signing Class
-
1:12
Rhoades: 'Ain't Winning' Trash-Talking Game With Ace Baldwin
-
1:47
Penn State's Rhoades: 'Our Guys Are Pissed … And I'm Glad'
-
1:04
Penn State's Rhoades On Oregon Loss: 'We Choked'
Top Nittany Lions News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
73.1
(158th)
|
77.5
(300th)
|Division I
|
79.1
(54th)
|
73.2
(213th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|66
|—