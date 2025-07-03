Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 14-18 • MAAC 9-11

Siena Saints

Siena Saints
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    14-18
  • MAAC
    9-11
Siena Saints
ChevronDown
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP+
@ Rider Broncs (14-19)
  • Boardwalk Hall
76
Final
78
Game Recap

MAAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
QUINN
 15-5 20-13
MERMAK
 14-6 18-15
MARIST
 13-7 20-10
MOUNT
 12-8 23-13
MANH
 12-8 17-14
IONA
 12-8 17-17
SACHRT
 10-10 15-18
SIENA
 9-11 14-18
RIDER
 9-11 14-19
FAIR
 8-12 12-20
STPETE
 7-13 12-16
NIAGARA
 6-14 11-20
CAN
 3-17 3-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NIAGARA
Fri, Feb 21
W 94-60
vs
CAN
Sun, Feb 23
L 93-88
@
MOUNT
Sun, Mar 2
L 85-79
vs
FAIR
Thu, Mar 6
W 68-64
@
MANH
Sat, Mar 8
L 78-66
Postseason
@
8
RIDER
Tue, Mar 11
L 78-76
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Saints News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
MAAC 74.5
(127th) 		71.6
(151st)
Division I 72.2
(225th) 		72.1
(185th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 259
Full Rankings