Overall 21-13 • BIG12 11-9

Kansas Jayhawks
  • Overall
    21-13
  • BIG12
    11-9
Kansas Jayhawks
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
vs 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-14)
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion
79
Final
72
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
10
TXTECH
Sat, Mar 1
L 78-73
@
3
HOU
Mon, Mar 3
L 65-59
vs
24
ARIZ
Sat, Mar 8
W 83-76
Postseason
vs
14
UCF
Wed, Mar 12
W 98-94 / OT
@
3
ARIZ
Thu, Mar 13
L 88-77
vs
10
ARK
Thu, Mar 20
L 79-72
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Jacque Vaughn explains what guided his "pivot" to return to KU

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Bill Self shares his excitement regarding the addition of Jacque Vaughn

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Recapping Tyran Stokes's Nike EYBL performance | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Revealing the Top 5 Final Prospects: No. 1 Darryn Peterson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Kansas signee Darryn Peterson finishes as top prospect in 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Recruiting Spotlight: Darryn Peterson's ascension | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Is Flory Bidunga heading to Auburn or staying at Kansas? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Stay, Go, Hello: Kansas Jayhawks | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    NCAA Tournament Preview: Kansas vs Arkansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    How Kansas can win over Arkansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    HQ Spotlight: Who Has the Edge: #7 Kansas or #10 Arkansas?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Game Preview: Arizona at Kansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Inside College Basketball: Which Team Faced the Bigger Struggles: Kansas or UConn?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Darryn Peterson ascends to No. 2 ranked prospect in 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Matchup Preview: Houston at Kansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NCAAM Highlights: Kansas State at No. 9 Kansas (1/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Inside College Basketball: #9 Kansas Suffers Loss Against #2 Iowa State

Top Jayhawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 73.5
(150th) 		68.9
(85th)
Division I 76.1
(111th) 		69.6
(91st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 37 1
Coaches 37 5
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 18
NET 20
Full Rankings