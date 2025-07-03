Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
vs 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-14)
- Amica Mutual Pavilion
Big 12 Standings
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
10
|
@
3
|
vs
24
|Postseason
|
vs
14
|
@
3
|
vs
10
-
0:49
New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player
-
1:11
Jacque Vaughn explains what guided his "pivot" to return to KU
-
0:55
Bill Self shares his excitement regarding the addition of Jacque Vaughn
-
1:33
New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing
-
0:56
Recapping Tyran Stokes's Nike EYBL performance | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:17
Revealing the Top 5 Final Prospects: No. 1 Darryn Peterson
-
1:02
Kansas signee Darryn Peterson finishes as top prospect in 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:16
Recruiting Spotlight: Darryn Peterson's ascension | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:54
Is Flory Bidunga heading to Auburn or staying at Kansas? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:12
Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot
-
1:32
Stay, Go, Hello: Kansas Jayhawks | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:24
NCAA Tournament Preview: Kansas vs Arkansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:06
How Kansas can win over Arkansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:13
HQ Spotlight: Who Has the Edge: #7 Kansas or #10 Arkansas?
-
2:12
Game Preview: Arizona at Kansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:55
Inside College Basketball: Which Team Faced the Bigger Struggles: Kansas or UConn?
-
1:19
Darryn Peterson ascends to No. 2 ranked prospect in 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:45
Matchup Preview: Houston at Kansas | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:13
NCAAM Highlights: Kansas State at No. 9 Kansas (1/18)
-
2:15
Inside College Basketball: #9 Kansas Suffers Loss Against #2 Iowa State
Top Jayhawks News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big 12
|
73.5
(150th)
|
68.9
(85th)
|Division I
|
76.1
(111th)
|
69.6
(91st)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|37
|1
|Coaches
|37
|5
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|18
|—
|NET
|20
|—