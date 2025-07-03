Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-11 • BIGW 14-6

Northridge Matadors

  • Overall
    22-11
  • BIGW
    14-6
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESP2
@ Stanford Cardinal (21-14)
  • Maples Pavilion
70
Final
87
Game Recap

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
CALSD
 18-2 30-5
UCIRV
 17-3 32-7
CSN
 14-6 22-11
UCRIV
 14-6 21-13
UCSB
 11-9 21-13
UCDAV
 9-11 15-17
CPOLY
 8-12 16-19
CSBAK
 8-12 14-19
HAWAII
 7-13 15-16
LNGBCH
 3-17 7-25
CSFULL
 1-19 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CALSD
Thu, Feb 27
L 77-71
vs
UCSB
Sat, Mar 1
W 103-77
@
UCRIV
Thu, Mar 6
L 94-79
vs
HAWAII
Sat, Mar 8
W 82-73
Postseason
vs
5
UCSB
Thu, Mar 13
L 78-72
@
2
STNFRD
Tue, Mar 18
L 87-70
Full Schedule
Top Matadors News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big West 80.8
(28th) 		74.4
(227th)
Division I 80.3
(34th) 		72.9
(207th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 104 1
Full Rankings