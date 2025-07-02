Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-8 • MWC 17-3

New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos
  • Overall
    27-8
  • MWC
    17-3
New Mexico Lobos
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TNT
@ 2 Michigan St. Spartans (30-7)
  • Rocket Arena
63
Final
71
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NEVADA
Tue, Mar 4
W 71-67
vs
UNLV
Fri, Mar 7
W 81-67
Postseason
vs
8
SJST
Thu, Mar 13
W 63-52
vs
5
BOISE
Fri, Mar 14
L 72-69
@
7
MARQET
Fri, Mar 21
W 75-66
@
2
MICHST
Sun, Mar 23
L 71-63
Full Schedule
Top Lobos News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 79.4
(44th) 		69.2
(94th)
Division I 80.5
(33rd) 		70.6
(135th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 35
Coaches 34
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 42
Full Rankings