Less than a week after the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its 68-team field for this year's March Madness, we are down to 16 teams — all with hopes of cutting down the nets next month in Phoenix at the Final Four.

Odds for every single Sweet 16 game are in the space below based on how Las Vegas oddsmakers see the games playing out. You might have your own special formula -- maybe you pick based off mascots, or colors, or vibes -- but the way oddsmakers see matchups might help add another piece of the puzzle as you finish your picks.

Keep in mind that odds are merely a projection based off models and shaped by the public and how oddsmakers set it in an attempt to draw action. Upsets happen all the time, but the second round provided mostly chalk. On the opening day of the second round, all eight favorites won outright and those teams went 6-2 ATS. On Sunday, there was only one seeding upset, as Clemson defeated Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

The updated odds, via SportsLine consensus can be seen below.

Sweet 16



East Region

Thursday -- TD Garden in Boston

No. 1 UConn (-10) vs. No. 5 San Diego State

No. 2 Iowa State (-2) vs. No. 3 Illinois

West Region

Thursday -- Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

No. 1 North Carolina (-4) vs. No. 4 Alabama

No. 2 Arizona (-7.5) vs. No. 6 Clemson

South Region

Friday -- American Airlines Center in Dallas

No. 1 Houston (-4) vs. No. 4 Duke

No. 2 Marquette (-6.5) vs. No. 11 NC State

Midwest Region

Friday-- Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

No. 1 Purdue (-5) vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 2 Tennessee (-2.5) vs. No. 3 Creighton

