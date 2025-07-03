Skip to Main Content
Overall 28-9 • SEC 13-5

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Overall
    28-9
  • SEC
    13-5
Alabama Crimson Tide
Last Game
Sat, Mar 29 |
TBS
@ 1 Duke Blue Devils (35-4)
  • Prudential Center
65
Final
85
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
6
UK
Fri, Mar 14
W 99-70
@
2
FLA
Sat, Mar 15
L 104-82
vs
15
ROBERT
Fri, Mar 21
W 90-81
vs
7
MARYCA
Sun, Mar 23
W 80-66
vs
6
BYU
Thu, Mar 27
W 113-88
@
1
DUKE
Sat, Mar 29
L 85-65
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 92.1
(1st) 		83.8
(358th)
Division I 90.7
(1st) 		81.3
(356th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 6 1
Coaches 6 2
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 14
NET 6
Full Rankings