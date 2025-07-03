Skip to Main Content
Overall 32-6 • SEC 15-3

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    32-6
  • SEC
    15-3
Auburn Tigers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Apr 5 |
vs 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
  • Alamodome
79
Final
73
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
4
TENN
Sat, Mar 15
L 70-65
vs
16
ALST
Thu, Mar 20
W 83-63
vs
9
CREIGH
Sat, Mar 22
W 82-70
vs
5
MICH
Fri, Mar 28
W 78-65
vs
2
MICHST
Sun, Mar 30
W 70-64
vs
1
FLA
Sat, Apr 5
L 79-73
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Why roster retention, revenue-sharing have changed recruiting for Auburn and Hugh Freeze

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Auburn AD John Cohen discusses football recruiting struggles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    What is Auburn getting in new 2026 QB commit Peyton Falzone?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:08

    Will Auburn's late surge be enough to land Top247 QB Landon Duckworth?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Can Auburn land 5-star safety Bralan Womack?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Auburn baseball players talk regional win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Auburn baseball prepares to host NCAA Regional

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    BREAKING: Tahaad Pettiford Returning to Auburn for Sophomore Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: Auburn Still Awaiting Decision on Tahaad Pettiford

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Gage Mayfield could climb the ranks of the 2026 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Tahaad Pettiford | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Breaking News: Auburn SF Chad Baker-Mazara Transfers to USC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Where does Mississippi State transfer KeShawn Murphy fit for Auburn basketball?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    How Auburn basketball can utilize a versatile Keyshawn Hall next season

  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    Auburn shores up DL room in spring portal with two transfer additions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    How would Deuce Knight assess his first A-Day?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Why No. 1 transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. chose Auburn

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    After 'humbling' freshman season, WR Perry Thompson looking to take next step

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    How has 5-star freshman QB Deuce Knight adjusted to Auburn?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    QB Jackson Arnold talks transition from Oklahoma to Auburn, spring practice

Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 82.9
(12th) 		73.7
(209th)
Division I 83.0
(13th) 		69.4
(87th)

The Auburn Undercover Podcast

Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 4
Coaches 4
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 19
NET 2
