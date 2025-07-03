3:00 Why roster retention, revenue-sharing have changed recruiting for Auburn and Hugh Freeze



2:12 Auburn AD John Cohen discusses football recruiting struggles



1:49 What is Auburn getting in new 2026 QB commit Peyton Falzone?



4:08 Will Auburn's late surge be enough to land Top247 QB Landon Duckworth?



2:56 Can Auburn land 5-star safety Bralan Womack?



3:37 Auburn baseball players talk regional win



1:23 Auburn baseball prepares to host NCAA Regional



0:45 BREAKING: Tahaad Pettiford Returning to Auburn for Sophomore Season



1:13 NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: Auburn Still Awaiting Decision on Tahaad Pettiford



0:49 Gage Mayfield could climb the ranks of the 2026 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:15 Latest NBA Draft intel on Tahaad Pettiford | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:28 Breaking News: Auburn SF Chad Baker-Mazara Transfers to USC



2:38 Where does Mississippi State transfer KeShawn Murphy fit for Auburn basketball?



1:45 How Auburn basketball can utilize a versatile Keyshawn Hall next season



3:39 Auburn shores up DL room in spring portal with two transfer additions



2:26 How would Deuce Knight assess his first A-Day?



2:45 Why No. 1 transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. chose Auburn



4:30 After 'humbling' freshman season, WR Perry Thompson looking to take next step



2:29 How has 5-star freshman QB Deuce Knight adjusted to Auburn?

