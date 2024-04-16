New Michigan coach Dusty May hasn't landed anybody out of the college basketball transfer portal just yet, but that could be changing in the near future.

Obviously, the two biggest names out there for Michigan are a pair of guys May coached at Florida Atlantic: Johnell Davis and Vladislav Goldin. The high-scoring Davis and Goldin are certainly priorities. From the sounds of it, Goldin should eventually be joining the fold. The Wolverines are right there with Davis as he explores his options.

However, their efforts extend far beyond those two. Yale transfer Danny Wolf was on campus over the weekend and there is a lot of promise with Wolf and Michigan.

There's also a lot of promise with some guards expected to visit this weekend.

Auburn's Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway, Ohio State's Roddy Gayle and Wisconsin's Connor Essegian are all expected to be in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this weekend. In the opinion of 247Sports, the Wolverines are the team to beat for at least Donaldson and Gayle. Donaldson is a big and strong floor general, while Gayle is a two-guard with some scoring pop who could become really dangerous if he gets just a little bit more consistent from deep.

In addition to all of the transfers that Michigan is currently involved with, they are the favorites for four-star high school senior Justin Pippen who just wrapped up a visit to Ann Arbor. Michigan is also very much in the thick of it to get former commitment Khani Rooths, another high school four-star, to go ahead and commit again, this time to May.

Business looks like it should be booming soon at Michigan.

