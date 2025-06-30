6:16 This Just In: 2025 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced



1:46 Game Preview: Ohio State at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:05 Bubble Watch: Big Ten Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:48 Juni Mobley Jr. has become one of the most productive PG's that fell under the radar | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:27 Game Preview: No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:01 Where does Ohio State stand on the NCAA Tournament bubble? | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:17 Matchup Preview: Ohio State at Illinois | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:29 Why Caleb Wilson chose Ohio State as a finalist | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:34 A'mare Bynum shows to be a potential riser in the 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show



3:33 Ohio State's Ryan Day on early recruiting signing period



1:17 Big Ten Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:58 Eric Reibe is a center for the modern day game | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:28 Darryn Peterson showing traits of leadership at a young age | College Basketball Recruiting



0:35 College basketball's way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season



1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



2:12 BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released



2:57 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players



3:42 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

