Overall 17-15 • BIG10 9-11

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Overall
    17-15
  • BIG10
    9-11
Ohio State Buckeyes
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
PEAC
vs Iowa Hawkeyes (17-16)
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
77
Final
70
Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Regular season
vs
NWEST
Thu, Feb 20
L 70-49
@
UCLA
Sun, Feb 23
L 69-61
@
USC
Wed, Feb 26
W 87-82
vs
NEB
Tue, Mar 4
W 116-114 / 2OT
@
IND
Sat, Mar 8
L 66-60
Postseason
vs
15
IOWA
Wed, Mar 12
L 77-70
PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 75.8
(95th) 		75.9
(262nd)
Division I 78.8
(58th) 		73.5
(225th)

Recruiting fireworks ahead for Buckeyes?
Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 41
