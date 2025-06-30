Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
PEAC
vs Iowa Hawkeyes (17-16)
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|Postseason
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
75.8
(95th)
|
75.9
(262nd)
|Division I
|
78.8
(58th)
|
73.5
(225th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|41
|—