Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 13-19 • AAC 6-12

South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    13-19
  • AAC
    6-12
South Florida Bulls
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESPU
@ Wichita State Shockers (19-15)
  • Dickies Arena
68
Final
73
Game Recap

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
MEMP
 16-2 29-6
NTEXAS
 14-4 27-9
UAB
 13-5 24-13
TULANE
 12-6 19-15
ECU
 10-8 19-14
FAU
 10-8 18-16
TEMPLE
 9-9 17-15
WICHST
 8-10 19-15
SFLA
 6-12 13-19
TULSA
 6-12 13-20
TXSA
 6-12 12-19
RICE
 4-14 13-19
CHARLO
 3-15 11-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TXSA
Wed, Feb 19
W 78-73
vs
NTEXAS
Sun, Feb 23
L 64-57
@
TEMPLE
Wed, Feb 26
L 73-71
vs
FAU
Sun, Mar 2
L 69-63
@
16
MEMP
Fri, Mar 7
L 84-68
Postseason
@
8
WICHST
Thu, Mar 13
L 73-68
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Inside College Basketball: #16 Memphis Clinches the 1-Seed in the ACC Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bulls News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
American Athletic 71.6
(204th) 		74.8
(239th)
Division I 74.4
(155th) 		74.5
(251st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 189
Full Rankings