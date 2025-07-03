Skip to Main Content
Overall 16-15 • LAND 8-12

UTRGV Vaqueros

UTRGV Vaqueros
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-15
  • LAND
    8-12
UTRGV Vaqueros
ChevronDown
Last Game
Mon, Mar 3 |
ESP+
vs Southeastern Louisiana Lions (18-14)
  • UTRGV Fieldhouse
76
Final
77
Game Recap

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
MCNSE
 19-1 28-7
LAMAR
 14-6 20-13
NICHST
 13-7 20-13
TXAMCC
 12-8 20-14
SELOU
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
UIW
 9-11 19-17
HOUBP
 9-11 12-20
TEXPA
 8-12 16-15
SFA
 7-13 14-17
TAMC
 3-17 5-26
NORL
 2-18 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
HOUBP
Sat, Feb 15
W 76-52
vs
UIW
Mon, Feb 17
L 66-60
@
NICHST
Sat, Feb 22
L 93-84
@
MCNSE
Mon, Feb 24
L 100-65
vs
NORL
Sat, Mar 1
W 88-78
vs
SELOU
Mon, Mar 3
W 77-76
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Top Vaqueros News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
WAC 71.1
(219th) 		75.9
(262nd)
Division I 76.7
(96th) 		74.0
(240th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 251
