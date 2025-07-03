Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-19 • ACC 6-14

California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears
  • Overall
    14-19
  • ACC
    6-14
California Golden Bears
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP2
@ Stanford Cardinal (21-14)
  • Spectrum Center
73
Final
78
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SMU
Wed, Feb 26
L 81-77
vs
BC
Sat, Mar 1
W 82-71
@
14
LVILLE
Wed, Mar 5
L 85-68
@
ND
Sat, Mar 8
L 112-110 / 4OT
Postseason
@
10
VATECH
Tue, Mar 11
W 82-73 / 2OT
@
7
STNFRD
Wed, Mar 12
L 78-73
Full Schedule
Top Golden Bears News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Pac-12 73.7
(143rd) 		78.1
(306th)
Division I 75.6
(129th) 		76.8
(310th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 125
Full Rankings