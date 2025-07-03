Skip to Main Content
Overall 21-13 • WCC 12-6

  • Overall
    21-13
  • WCC
    12-6
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESPU
vs UAB Blazers (24-13)
  • Leavey Center
88
Final
84
West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Schedule

Regular season
@
WASHST
Sat, Feb 22
W 109-79
vs
GONZAG
Tue, Feb 25
L 95-76
@
UOP
Sat, Mar 1
W 97-66
Postseason
vs
9
PEPPER
Sun, Mar 9
L 78-76
vs
7
UCRIV
Tue, Mar 18
W 101-62
vs
6
UAB
Sun, Mar 23
L 88-84
Top Broncos News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 82.9
(12th) 		72.6
(179th)
Division I 81.9
(21st) 		73.0
(209th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 57
