Overall 19-16 • SEC 6-12

  • Overall
    19-16
  • SEC
    6-12
Last Game
Wed, Mar 19 |
TRU
vs 11 Xavier Musketeers (22-12)
  • University of Dayton Arena
86
Final
80
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
25
MISSST
Tue, Mar 4
W 87-82 / OT
vs
OKLA
Sat, Mar 8
L 76-72
Postseason
@
12
VANDY
Wed, Mar 12
W 79-72
@
5
TEXAM
Thu, Mar 13
W 94-89 / 2OT
@
4
TENN
Fri, Mar 14
L 83-72
vs
11
XAVIER
Wed, Mar 19
L 86-80
Full Schedule
Top Longhorns News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 73.6
(146th) 		78.1
(306th)
Division I 78.5
(65th) 		72.6
(199th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 23
NET 39
