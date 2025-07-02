Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-16 • MWC 8-12

Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack
  • Overall
    17-16
  • MWC
    8-12
Nevada Wolf Pack
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
@ Colorado State Rams (26-10)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
59
Final
67
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WYO
Tue, Feb 25
W 84-61
@
UNLV
Fri, Feb 28
L 68-55
vs
NMEX
Tue, Mar 4
L 71-67
@
SDGST
Sat, Mar 8
L 80-61
Postseason
vs
10
FRESNO
Wed, Mar 12
W 86-71
@
2
COLOST
Thu, Mar 13
L 67-59
Full Schedule
Top Wolf Pack News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 69.3
(263rd) 		69.1
(91st)
Division I 72.3
(221st) 		68.1
(58th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 79
