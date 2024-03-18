The NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday revealed its 68-team field for this year's March Madness. So, it's time to grab that bracket and start making picks. Before you get there, though, we've got the goods below to arm you with information to help you win your pool.

Odds for every single First Four and first-round game are in the space below based on how Las Vegas oddsmakers see the games playing out. You might have your own special formula -- maybe you pick based off mascots, or colors, or vibes -- but the way oddsmakers see matchups might help add another piece of the puzzle as you finish your picks.

Keep in mind that odds are merely a projection based off models and shaped by the public and how oddsmakers set it in an attempt to draw action. Upsets happen all the time, especially in March Madness where last year we had a No. 1 seed fall in Round 1 to a No. 16 seed, while the year prior, a No. 2 seed lost in Round 1 to a No. 15 seed.

The updated odds, via Caesars Sportsbook, can be seen below.

First Four

No. 10 Colorado State (-1) vs. No. 10 Virginia

No. 16 Howard (-3) vs. No. 16 Wagner

No. 10 Colorado (-2) vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 16 Montana State (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Grambling State

First Round

East Region

No. 1 UConn (-27) vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (-2) vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State (-6) vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU (-8.5) vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State (PICK) vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State (-15.5) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina (TBD) vs. No. 16 Wagner/Howard

No. 8 Mississippi State (+2) vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary's (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama (-9) vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson (+2.5) vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor (-14) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton (+1) vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona (-20) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

South Region

No. 1 Houston (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska (-2) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin (-4) vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech (-5) vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida (TBD) vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette (-14) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue (TBD) vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

No. 8 Utah State (+3) vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga (-5.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese

No. 4 Kansas (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina (PICK) vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Akron

No. 7 Texas (TBD) vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

No. 2 Tennessee (-20) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

