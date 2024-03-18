The NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday revealed its 68-team field for this year's March Madness. So, it's time to grab that bracket and start making picks. Before you get there, though, we've got the goods below to arm you with information to help you win your pool.
Odds for every single First Four and first-round game are in the space below based on how Las Vegas oddsmakers see the games playing out. You might have your own special formula -- maybe you pick based off mascots, or colors, or vibes -- but the way oddsmakers see matchups might help add another piece of the puzzle as you finish your picks.
Keep in mind that odds are merely a projection based off models and shaped by the public and how oddsmakers set it in an attempt to draw action. Upsets happen all the time, especially in March Madness where last year we had a No. 1 seed fall in Round 1 to a No. 16 seed, while the year prior, a No. 2 seed lost in Round 1 to a No. 15 seed.
It's Bracket time! Play for a Nissan Rogue and Final Four® trips by playing our Men's and Women's Challenges.
The updated odds, via Caesars Sportsbook, can be seen below.
First Four
No. 10 Colorado State (-1) vs. No. 10 Virginia
No. 16 Howard (-3) vs. No. 16 Wagner
No. 10 Colorado (-2) vs. No. 10 Boise State
No. 16 Montana State (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Grambling State
First Round
East Region
No. 1 UConn (-27) vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 Florida Atlantic (-2) vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State (-6) vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU (-8.5) vs. No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State (PICK) vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State (-15.5) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
West Region
No. 1 North Carolina (TBD) vs. No. 16 Wagner/Howard
No. 8 Mississippi State (+2) vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary's (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama (-9) vs. No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson (+2.5) vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor (-14) vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton (+1) vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona (-20) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
South Region
No. 1 Houston (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska (-2) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin (-4) vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech (-5) vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida (TBD) vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
No. 2 Marquette (-14) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue (TBD) vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State
No. 8 Utah State (+3) vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Gonzaga (-5.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese
No. 4 Kansas (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Samford
No. 6 South Carolina (PICK) vs. No. 11 Oregon
No. 3 Creighton (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Akron
No. 7 Texas (TBD) vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State
No. 2 Tennessee (-20) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who will cut down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of CBS Sports brackets players three of the last five years.