Overall 23-11 • ATL10 12-6

Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers
  • Overall
    23-11
  • ATL10
    12-6
Dayton Flyers
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22
ESP2
@ Chattanooga Mocs (29-9)
  • McKenzie Arena
72
Final
87
Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Schedule

Regular season
vs
RICH
Sat, Mar 1
W 74-64 / 2OT
vs
STLOU
Tue, Mar 4
W 75-67
@
VCU
Fri, Mar 7
W 79-76
Postseason
vs
6
STJOES
Fri, Mar 14
L 73-68 / OT
@
8
FAU
Wed, Mar 19
W 86-79
@
5
CHATT
Sat, Mar 22
L 87-72
Top Flyers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 74.2
(135th) 		72.0
(160th)
Division I 75.4
(134th) 		70.8
(140th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 67
