getty-rob-dillingham-kentucky.jpg
Getty Images

Following Saturday's the early-entry deadline for this 2024 NBA draft, the NBA on Tuesday released its pool of early entry candidates. 

We've been tracking the list of potential draft candidates all year long on The Draftables, a comprehensive list of prospects in contention to hear their name called this year. The list was designed to mirror the process of an NBA front office, so when it initially debuted in the fall, there is a long list of prospects that scouts were interested in. As the season arrived, and went on, that list evolved, not just by getting smaller but eventually by being sorted into various tiers. 

In actual NBA front offices, these internal tiers are typically the basis for an eventual big board, which fluctuates with even more intensity in the final months, and even weeks, leading up to the draft in correlation with the waves of new information that reveals itself through the various components of the pre-draft process. 

Below, we've tiered all players -- early-entry guys and those who are out of eligibility -- into four section. 

Tier 1: Lottery Picks

In most drafts, the top tier of prospects represents the prospects that are already projected to have a chance to develop into All-NBA type players. In this draft, quite honestly, no such prospects have yet to reveal themselves. That means you could realistically call the top group tier two, or maybe even tier three, this year, but for our purposes, this group is comprised of the players that currently project as virtual locks to be taken somewhere in the first 14. 

Matas Buzelis, Ignite, 6-10, Wing/Forward
Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, 7-2, Center, Sophomore
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, 6-2, Guard, Freshman
Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg, 6-8, Wing
Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats, 7-1, Forward/Center
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, 6-3, Guard, Freshman
Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda, 6-6, Guard

Tier 2: Fringe Lottery Picks

This draft isn't just characterized by a lack of star power at the top, but also by a lack of separation beyond that, meaning there are a plethora of scenarios that could plausibly play out on draft night. Tier II represents the players that could very well hear their name called in the lottery, but who currently do not project as sliding outside the first 30 picks. 

Devin Carter, Providence, 6-3, Guard, Junior
Stephon Castle, Connecticut, 6-6, Guard/Wing, Freshman
Isaiah Collier, USC, 6-3, Guard, Freshman
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 6-8, Wing, Sophomore
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, Center/Forward, Sophomore
Johnny Furphy, Kansas, 6-9, Wing, Freshman
Ron Holland, Ignite, 6-8, Wing/Forward
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year
Jared McCain, Duke, 6-3, Guard, Freshman
Kevin McCullar, Kanass, 6-7, Wing, Fifth Year
Yves Missi, Baylor, 7-0, Center, Freshman
Tidjane Salaun, Cholet, 6-8, Forward
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor, 6-5, Wing, Freshman
Cody Williams, Colorado, 6-8, Wing, Freshman

Tier 3: Fringe Round 1 Picks

There are 30 first round picks, and thus guaranteed contracts in each draft. Thus far we have already identified a total of 21 players who have a chance to be picked in the lottery, which theoretically leaves only 9 spots available in the rest of the first-round. Given how open this draft is, this long list of players could all be in contention for those spots. 

Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin, 6-7, Wing
Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Guard, Junior
Izan Almansa, Ignite, 6-10, Center/Forward
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Guard, Senior
Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-9, Center, Sophomore
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas, 6-10, Center, Redshirt-Sophomore
Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh, 6-5, Guard, Freshman
Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy Africa, 6-11, Center/Forward
Cam Christie, Minnesota, 6-6, Wing, Freshman
Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-9, Forward, Senior
Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm, 6-9, Forward/Wing
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Wing, Senior
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Center, Senior
Justin Edwards, Kentucky, 6-7, Wing, Freshman
Kyshawn George, Miami, 6-8, Forward/Wing, Freshman
PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Center/Forward, Senior
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Forward/Center, Junior
Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, 6-11, Forward, Senior
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 6-7, Wing/Forward, Junior
Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Wing, Senior
Alex Karaban, Connecticut, 6-8, Forward/Wing, Sophomore
Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans, 6-9, Forward/Wing
Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, Guard, Senior
Pelle Larsson, Arizona, 6-6, Wing, Senior
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-4, Guard, Sophomore
Ajay Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara, 6-5, Guard, Junior
Juan Nunez, Ratiopharm Ulm, 6-3, Guard
Jaxson Robinson, BYU, 6-7, Wing, Senior
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 6-5, Guard, Junior
Payton Sandfort, Iowa, 6-7, Wing, Junior
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior
Terrence Shannon, Illinois, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year
KJ Simpson, Colorado, 6-3, Guard, Junior
Tyler Smith, Ignite, 6-11, Forward
Jaylon Tyson, California, 6-7, Wing, Junior
Kel'el Ware, Indiana, 7-0, Center, Sophomore

Tier 4: Potential Round 2 Picks (or undrafted two-way contracts)

Again, let's start with the math. We now have 58 possible players identified for 30 first-round spots, but there are actually only 58 spots in the entire draft. Now, there will be surprises in the months ahead. Some players will leave the draft and others will see their stock rise or fall. This last group includes the players who have a chance to be picked in the second-round or could sign two-way deals (non-guaranteed contracts permitting them to slide back-and-forth between their NBA team and G League affiliates next season) even if they go undrafted. 

Max Abmas, Texas, 6-0, Guard, Fifth Year
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee, 6-11, Center, Junior
Fardaws Aimaq, California, 6-11, Center, Sixth Year
Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine/Gonzaga, 6-7, Wing, Junior
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, Center, Fifth Year
RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia, 6-5, Guard/Wing, Fifth Year
Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-9, Forward/Wing, Senior
Keion Brooks, Washington, 6-7, Forward, Fifth Year
Boo Buie, Northwestern, 6-2, Guard, Fifth Year
Branden Carlson, Utah, 7-0, Center, Fifth Year
Andrew Carr, Wake Forest/Kentucky, 6-10, Forward, Senior
Walter Clayton, Florida, 6-2, Guard, Junior
Kevin Cross, Tulane, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year
N'Faly Dante, Oregon, 6-11, Center, Senior
Thierry Darlan, Ignite, 6-7, Wing/Guard
RayJ Dennis, Baylor, 6-2, Guard, Senior
Nikola Djurisic, Mega MIS, 6-8, Wing
Dylan Disu, Texas, 6-9, Forward, Fifth Year
Jesse Edwards, West Virginia, 6-11, Center, Fifth Year
Boogie Ellis, 6-3, Guard, Fifth Year
Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers, 6-7, Wing, Adelaide 36ers
Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon, 6-7, Wing, Senior
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Forward, Senior
Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year
Bronny James, USC, 6-3, Guard, Freshman
Daniss Jenkins, St. John's, 6-4, Guard, Fifth Year
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year
AJ Johnson, Illawarra Hawks, 6-5, Guard
Keshad Johnson, Arizona, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior
London Johnson, Ignite, 6-3, Guard
David Jones, 6-6, Wing/Forward, Senior
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-1, Center, Senior
Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State, 6-7, Forward, Junior
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-6, Wing, Junior
Chaz Lanier, North Florida, 6-4, Senior, Guard
Baba Miller, Florida State, 6-11, Forward, Sophomore
Emanuel Miller, TCU, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Fifth Year
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-4, Guard, Sophomore
Dillon Mitchell, Texas, 6-8, Forward, Sophomore
Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco, 6-8, Center, Junior
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss, 6-4, Guard, Senior
Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, Guard, Fifth Year
Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan, 6-9, Forward, Fifth Year
Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Center/Forward, Senior
Ugonna Onyenson, Kentucky, 7-0, Center, Sophomore
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville, 6-11, Forward, Fifth Year
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 6-5, Guard, Junior
Quinten Post, Boston College, 7-0, Center, Fifth Year
Zyon Pullin, Florida, 6-5, Guard, Fith Year
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 6-6, Wing/Guard, Fifth Year
Mantas Rubstavicius, New Zealand Breakers, 6-5, Guard
Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Guard, Senior
Babar Sene, Ignite, 6-7, Forward/Wing
Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss, 7-5, Center, Fifth Year
Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Guard, Senior
Joel Soriano, St. John's, 6-11, Center, Senior
Cam Spencer, Connecticut, 6-4, Guard, Fifth Year
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State, 6-0, Guard, Fifth Year
Jahmyl Telfort, Butler, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior
Alex Toohey, Sydney King, 6-8, Wing/Forward
Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Memphis, 6-9, Forward/Wing, Fifth Year
Cameron Tyson, Seattle, 6-3, Guard, Fifth Year
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 6-7, Wing, Junior
Anton Watson, Gonzaga, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year
Shahada Wells, McNeese State, 6-0, Guard, Senior
Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year
Jahmir Young, Maryland, 6-1, Guard, Fifth Year

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is May 12. The combine runs May 13-19. The Early Entry Withdrawal deadline is June 16. The two-night NBA Draft is June 26-27. 