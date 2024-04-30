Following Saturday's the early-entry deadline for this 2024 NBA draft, the NBA on Tuesday released its pool of early entry candidates.

We've been tracking the list of potential draft candidates all year long on The Draftables, a comprehensive list of prospects in contention to hear their name called this year. The list was designed to mirror the process of an NBA front office, so when it initially debuted in the fall, there is a long list of prospects that scouts were interested in. As the season arrived, and went on, that list evolved, not just by getting smaller but eventually by being sorted into various tiers.

In actual NBA front offices, these internal tiers are typically the basis for an eventual big board, which fluctuates with even more intensity in the final months, and even weeks, leading up to the draft in correlation with the waves of new information that reveals itself through the various components of the pre-draft process.

Below, we've tiered all players -- early-entry guys and those who are out of eligibility -- into four section.

Tier 1: Lottery Picks

In most drafts, the top tier of prospects represents the prospects that are already projected to have a chance to develop into All-NBA type players. In this draft, quite honestly, no such prospects have yet to reveal themselves. That means you could realistically call the top group tier two, or maybe even tier three, this year, but for our purposes, this group is comprised of the players that currently project as virtual locks to be taken somewhere in the first 14.

Matas Buzelis, Ignite, 6-10, Wing/Forward Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, 7-2, Center, Sophomore Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, 6-2, Guard, Freshman Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg, 6-8, Wing Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats, 7-1, Forward/Center Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, 6-3, Guard, Freshman Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda, 6-6, Guard

Tier 2: Fringe Lottery Picks

This draft isn't just characterized by a lack of star power at the top, but also by a lack of separation beyond that, meaning there are a plethora of scenarios that could plausibly play out on draft night. Tier II represents the players that could very well hear their name called in the lottery, but who currently do not project as sliding outside the first 30 picks.

Devin Carter, Providence, 6-3, Guard, Junior Stephon Castle, Connecticut, 6-6, Guard/Wing, Freshman Isaiah Collier, USC, 6-3, Guard, Freshman Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 6-8, Wing, Sophomore Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, Center/Forward, Sophomore Johnny Furphy, Kansas, 6-9, Wing, Freshman Ron Holland, Ignite, 6-8, Wing/Forward Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year Jared McCain, Duke, 6-3, Guard, Freshman Kevin McCullar, Kanass, 6-7, Wing, Fifth Year Yves Missi, Baylor, 7-0, Center, Freshman Tidjane Salaun, Cholet, 6-8, Forward Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor, 6-5, Wing, Freshman Cody Williams, Colorado, 6-8, Wing, Freshman

Tier 3: Fringe Round 1 Picks

There are 30 first round picks, and thus guaranteed contracts in each draft. Thus far we have already identified a total of 21 players who have a chance to be picked in the lottery, which theoretically leaves only 9 spots available in the rest of the first-round. Given how open this draft is, this long list of players could all be in contention for those spots.

Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin, 6-7, Wing Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Guard, Junior Izan Almansa, Ignite, 6-10, Center/Forward Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Guard, Senior Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-9, Center, Sophomore Trevon Brazile, Arkansas, 6-10, Center, Redshirt-Sophomore Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh, 6-5, Guard, Freshman Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy Africa, 6-11, Center/Forward Cam Christie, Minnesota, 6-6, Wing, Freshman Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-9, Forward, Senior Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm, 6-9, Forward/Wing Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Wing, Senior Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Center, Senior Justin Edwards, Kentucky, 6-7, Wing, Freshman Kyshawn George, Miami, 6-8, Forward/Wing, Freshman PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Center/Forward, Senior DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Forward/Center, Junior Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, 6-11, Forward, Senior Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 6-7, Wing/Forward, Junior Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Wing, Senior Alex Karaban, Connecticut, 6-8, Forward/Wing, Sophomore Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans, 6-9, Forward/Wing Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, Guard, Senior Pelle Larsson, Arizona, 6-6, Wing, Senior Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-4, Guard, Sophomore Ajay Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara, 6-5, Guard, Junior Juan Nunez, Ratiopharm Ulm, 6-3, Guard Jaxson Robinson, BYU, 6-7, Wing, Senior Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 6-5, Guard, Junior Payton Sandfort, Iowa, 6-7, Wing, Junior Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior Terrence Shannon, Illinois, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year KJ Simpson, Colorado, 6-3, Guard, Junior Tyler Smith, Ignite, 6-11, Forward Jaylon Tyson, California, 6-7, Wing, Junior Kel'el Ware, Indiana, 7-0, Center, Sophomore

Tier 4: Potential Round 2 Picks (or undrafted two-way contracts)

Again, let's start with the math. We now have 58 possible players identified for 30 first-round spots, but there are actually only 58 spots in the entire draft. Now, there will be surprises in the months ahead. Some players will leave the draft and others will see their stock rise or fall. This last group includes the players who have a chance to be picked in the second-round or could sign two-way deals (non-guaranteed contracts permitting them to slide back-and-forth between their NBA team and G League affiliates next season) even if they go undrafted.

Max Abmas, Texas, 6-0, Guard, Fifth Year Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee, 6-11, Center, Junior Fardaws Aimaq, California, 6-11, Center, Sixth Year Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine/Gonzaga, 6-7, Wing, Junior Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, Center, Fifth Year RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia, 6-5, Guard/Wing, Fifth Year Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-9, Forward/Wing, Senior Keion Brooks, Washington, 6-7, Forward, Fifth Year Boo Buie, Northwestern, 6-2, Guard, Fifth Year Branden Carlson, Utah, 7-0, Center, Fifth Year Andrew Carr, Wake Forest/Kentucky, 6-10, Forward, Senior Walter Clayton, Florida, 6-2, Guard, Junior Kevin Cross, Tulane, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year N'Faly Dante, Oregon, 6-11, Center, Senior Thierry Darlan, Ignite, 6-7, Wing/Guard RayJ Dennis, Baylor, 6-2, Guard, Senior Nikola Djurisic, Mega MIS, 6-8, Wing Dylan Disu, Texas, 6-9, Forward, Fifth Year Jesse Edwards, West Virginia, 6-11, Center, Fifth Year Boogie Ellis, 6-3, Guard, Fifth Year Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers, 6-7, Wing, Adelaide 36ers Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon, 6-7, Wing, Senior Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Forward, Senior Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year Bronny James, USC, 6-3, Guard, Freshman Daniss Jenkins, St. John's, 6-4, Guard, Fifth Year Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee, 6-6, Wing, Fifth Year AJ Johnson, Illawarra Hawks, 6-5, Guard Keshad Johnson, Arizona, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior London Johnson, Ignite, 6-3, Guard David Jones, 6-6, Wing/Forward, Senior Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-1, Center, Senior Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State, 6-7, Forward, Junior Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-6, Wing, Junior Chaz Lanier, North Florida, 6-4, Senior, Guard Baba Miller, Florida State, 6-11, Forward, Sophomore Emanuel Miller, TCU, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Fifth Year Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-4, Guard, Sophomore Dillon Mitchell, Texas, 6-8, Forward, Sophomore Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco, 6-8, Center, Junior Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss, 6-4, Guard, Senior Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, Guard, Fifth Year Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan, 6-9, Forward, Fifth Year Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Center/Forward, Senior Ugonna Onyenson, Kentucky, 7-0, Center, Sophomore Drew Pember, UNC Asheville, 6-11, Forward, Fifth Year Wooga Poplar, Miami, 6-5, Guard, Junior Quinten Post, Boston College, 7-0, Center, Fifth Year Zyon Pullin, Florida, 6-5, Guard, Fith Year Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 6-6, Wing/Guard, Fifth Year Mantas Rubstavicius, New Zealand Breakers, 6-5, Guard Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Guard, Senior Babar Sene, Ignite, 6-7, Forward/Wing Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss, 7-5, Center, Fifth Year Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Guard, Senior Joel Soriano, St. John's, 6-11, Center, Senior Cam Spencer, Connecticut, 6-4, Guard, Fifth Year Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State, 6-0, Guard, Fifth Year Jahmyl Telfort, Butler, 6-7, Forward/Wing, Senior Alex Toohey, Sydney King, 6-8, Wing/Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Memphis, 6-9, Forward/Wing, Fifth Year Cameron Tyson, Seattle, 6-3, Guard, Fifth Year Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 6-7, Wing, Junior Anton Watson, Gonzaga, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year Shahada Wells, McNeese State, 6-0, Guard, Senior Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, Forward, Fifth Year Jahmir Young, Maryland, 6-1, Guard, Fifth Year

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is May 12. The combine runs May 13-19. The Early Entry Withdrawal deadline is June 16. The two-night NBA Draft is June 26-27.