Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 6-26 • MWC 2-18

Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    6-26
  • MWC
    2-18
Fresno State Bulldogs
ChevronDown
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12
@ Nevada Wolf Pack (17-16)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
71
Final
86
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SDGST
Tue, Feb 18
L 83-60
@
AF
Sat, Feb 22
L 72-69 / OT
vs
BOISE
Sat, Mar 1
L 66-61
vs
WYO
Tue, Mar 4
W 62-58
@
SJST
Sat, Mar 8
L 92-68
Postseason
@
7
NEVADA
Wed, Mar 12
L 86-71
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Kept Their Foot on the Pedal Against Fresno State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Inside College Football: Colorado State No Longer Controls Their Destiny

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bulldogs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 69.5
(257th) 		81.3
(347th)
Division I 70.7
(265th) 		80.7
(352nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 278
Full Rankings