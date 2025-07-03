Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 12-15 • IVY 1-13

Columbia Lions

Columbia Lions
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    12-15
  • IVY
    1-13
Columbia Lions
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Cornell Big Red (18-11)
  • Newman Arena
81
Final
100
Game Recap

Ivy Standings

Team Conf Overall
YALE
 13-1 22-8
CORN
 9-5 18-11
PRINCE
 8-6 19-11
DART
 8-6 14-14
HARV
 7-7 12-15
BROWN
 6-8 14-13
PENN
 4-10 8-19
CLMB
 1-13 12-15
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
HARV
Sat, Feb 15
L 87-75
@
BROWN
Fri, Feb 21
L 86-61
@
YALE
Sat, Feb 22
L 90-64
vs
PRINCE
Fri, Feb 28
L 73-68
vs
PENN
Sat, Mar 1
L 92-87
@
CORN
Sat, Mar 8
L 100-81
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Inside College Basketball: Veterans Classic: Columbia Stuns Villanova, 90-80

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Lions News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ivy 75.2
(111th) 		86.6
(364th)
Division I 78.4
(68th) 		78.1
(327th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 272
Full Rankings