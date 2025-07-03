Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • BSKY 15-3

Montana Grizzlies

Montana Grizzlies
  • Overall
    25-10
  • BSKY
    15-3
Montana Grizzlies
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TNT
@ 3 Wisconsin Badgers (27-10)
  • Ball Arena
66
Final
85
Game Recap

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCOLO
 15-3 25-10
MNTNA
 15-3 25-10
PORTST
 11-7 19-13
IDST
 10-8 15-15
MONST
 9-9 15-18
NAU
 8-10 18-16
IDAHO
 8-10 14-19
EWASH
 6-12 10-22
WEBER
 5-13 12-22
SACST
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
PORTST
Sat, Mar 1
L 79-76 / OT
vs
EWASH
Mon, Mar 3
W 83-72
Postseason
vs
7
NAU
Sun, Mar 9
W 74-65
vs
6
IDAHO
Tue, Mar 11
W 78-55
@
1
NCOLO
Wed, Mar 12
W 91-83
@
3
WISC
Thu, Mar 20
L 85-66
Full Schedule
Top Grizzlies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Sky 76.6
(84th) 		72.3
(171st)
Division I 76.6
(101st) 		73.3
(219th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 143
Full Rankings