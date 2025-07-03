Skip to Main Content
Overall 31-4 • MVC 17-3

Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs
  • Overall
    31-4
  • MVC
    17-3
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TNT
@ 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-9)
  • Intrust Bank Arena
64
Final
77
Game Recap

Missouri Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
DRAKE
 17-3 31-4
BRAD
 15-5 28-9
NIOWA
 14-6 20-13
BELMONT
 13-7 22-11
ILLST
 10-10 22-14
ILLCHI
 10-10 17-14
MURYST
 9-11 16-17
INDST
 8-12 14-18
SILL
 8-12 14-19
EVAN
 8-12 11-21
VALPO
 6-14 15-19
MOST
 2-18 9-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MOST
Sun, Mar 2
W 68-60 / OT
Postseason
vs
8
SILL
Fri, Mar 7
W 70-53
vs
4
BELMONT
Sat, Mar 8
W 57-50
vs
2
BRAD
Sun, Mar 9
W 63-48
@
6
MIZZOU
Thu, Mar 20
W 67-57
@
3
TXTECH
Sat, Mar 22
L 77-64
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Missouri Valley 68.5
(282nd) 		60.4
(4th)
Division I 69.8
(285th) 		58.9
(2nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 26
Coaches 27 1
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 56
Full Rankings