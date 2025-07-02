Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-15 • WCC 8-10

Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars
  • Overall
    19-15
  • WCC
    8-10
Washington State Cougars
Last Game
Mon, Mar 31 |
FS1
vs Georgetown Hoyas (18-16)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
85
Final
82
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SNCLRA
Sat, Feb 22
L 109-79
vs
USD
Thu, Feb 27
W 93-86
@
PEPPER
Sat, Mar 1
W 90-83
Postseason
vs
7
LOYMRY
Sat, Mar 8
W 94-77
@
3
SANFRAN
Sun, Mar 9
L 86-75
vs
GTOWN
Mon, Mar 31
L 85-82
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    2 minutes with Aaron Glass on fit in David Riley’s system

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    90 seconds with Isaac Jones on what Sacramento asked him to work on this offseason

  • Image thumbnail
    7:36

    Cedric Coward Selected No. 11 Overall by Grizzlies | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    1 minute with David Riley on his conversations w/ Cedric Coward ahead of NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    1 minute with David Riley on building chemistry with so many newcomers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    2 minutes with Aaron Glass on reopening his recruitment, playing in WCC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    2 minutes with Tim Brandle on NIL payments to international players

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    2 minutes with Isaac Jones on his 'welcome to the NBA' moments

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    2025 NBA Draft Big Board: No. 18 Washington State SG Cedric Coward

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    2 minutes with Jaylen Wells on keeping up with WSU, former teammates

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    90 seconds with Jaylen Wells on toughest player to guard his NBA rookie season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    30 seconds with Parker Gerrits on looking forward after this past season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    1 minute with David Riley on what to expect from men's hoops

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    45 seconds with David Riley on what he's looking for from Cougs this summer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    3 minutes with WSU transfer Simon Hildebrandt on conversations with Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    3 minutes with WSU transfer Emmanuel Ugbo on why Wazzu was right choice

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    1 minute with David Riley on upcoming weeks and months

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    1 minute with David Riley on Rihards Vavers' impact

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    2 minutes with Dylan Haugh on the skullduggery involving LeJuan Watts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    90 seconds with David Riley on plusses and minuses from Year 1 (video FS1)

Top Cougars News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Pac-12 76.7
(80th) 		80.7
(340th)
Division I 78.9
(55th) 		78.6
(334th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 112
Full Rankings