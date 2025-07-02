Last Game
Mon, Mar 31 |
FS1
vs Georgetown Hoyas (18-16)
- MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
7
|
@
3
|vs
-
2:02
2 minutes with Aaron Glass on fit in David Riley’s system
-
1:21
90 seconds with Isaac Jones on what Sacramento asked him to work on this offseason
-
7:36
Cedric Coward Selected No. 11 Overall by Grizzlies | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
0:57
1 minute with David Riley on his conversations w/ Cedric Coward ahead of NBA Draft
-
1:03
1 minute with David Riley on building chemistry with so many newcomers
-
1:56
2 minutes with Aaron Glass on reopening his recruitment, playing in WCC
-
2:31
2 minutes with Tim Brandle on NIL payments to international players
-
1:44
2 minutes with Isaac Jones on his 'welcome to the NBA' moments
-
1:56
2025 NBA Draft Big Board: No. 18 Washington State SG Cedric Coward
-
2:04
2 minutes with Jaylen Wells on keeping up with WSU, former teammates
-
1:23
90 seconds with Jaylen Wells on toughest player to guard his NBA rookie season
-
0:30
30 seconds with Parker Gerrits on looking forward after this past season
-
0:55
1 minute with David Riley on what to expect from men's hoops
-
0:40
45 seconds with David Riley on what he's looking for from Cougs this summer
-
2:47
3 minutes with WSU transfer Simon Hildebrandt on conversations with Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup
-
2:37
3 minutes with WSU transfer Emmanuel Ugbo on why Wazzu was right choice
-
0:59
1 minute with David Riley on upcoming weeks and months
-
0:52
1 minute with David Riley on Rihards Vavers' impact
-
1:38
2 minutes with Dylan Haugh on the skullduggery involving LeJuan Watts
-
1:28
90 seconds with David Riley on plusses and minuses from Year 1 (video FS1)
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pac-12
|
76.7
(80th)
|
80.7
(340th)
|Division I
|
78.9
(55th)
|
78.6
(334th)
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|112
|—