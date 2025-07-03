Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 18-16 • BSKY 8-10

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    18-16
  • BSKY
    8-10
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
FLO
vs Queens University Royals (20-15)
  • Ocean Center
85
Final
78
Game Recap

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCOLO
 15-3 25-10
MNTNA
 15-3 25-10
PORTST
 11-7 19-13
IDST
 10-8 15-15
MONST
 9-9 15-18
NAU
 8-10 18-16
IDAHO
 8-10 14-19
EWASH
 6-12 10-22
WEBER
 5-13 12-22
SACST
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
EWASH
Sat, Feb 22
W 87-67
vs
NCOLO
Sat, Mar 1
L 83-73
@
IDST
Mon, Mar 3
W 82-79
Postseason
vs
8
EWASH
Sat, Mar 8
W 66-53
@
2
MNTNA
Sun, Mar 9
L 74-65
vs
QUEENC
Sun, Mar 23
L 85-78
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Lumberjacks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Sky 71.9
(193rd) 		72.0
(160th)
Division I 75.9
(119th) 		71.6
(165th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 248
Full Rankings