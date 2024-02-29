Who's Playing
N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: N. Arizona 13-16, Idaho State 12-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
What to Know
Idaho State is 8-2 against the Lumberjacks since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Idaho State will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact Idaho State proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Arizona last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-76 to the Vandals.
The Bengals pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-16.
Idaho State skirted past the Lumberjacks 81-79 when the teams last played on February 3rd. Does Idaho State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lumberjacks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Idaho State is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Idaho State 81 vs. N. Arizona 79
- Feb 06, 2023 - Idaho State 75 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Dec 29, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. N. Arizona 53
- Feb 24, 2022 - Idaho State 70 vs. N. Arizona 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - N. Arizona 73 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Idaho State 76 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Jan 07, 2021 - Idaho State 73 vs. N. Arizona 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Idaho State 64 vs. N. Arizona 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - N. Arizona 88 vs. Idaho State 87
- Jan 11, 2020 - Idaho State 71 vs. N. Arizona 67