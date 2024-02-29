Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: N. Arizona 13-16, Idaho State 12-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho State is 8-2 against the Lumberjacks since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Idaho State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact Idaho State proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Arizona last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-76 to the Vandals.

The Bengals pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-16.

Idaho State skirted past the Lumberjacks 81-79 when the teams last played on February 3rd. Does Idaho State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lumberjacks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Idaho State is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.