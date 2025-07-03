Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-12 • ATL10 9-9

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

  • Overall
    22-12
  • ATL10
    9-9
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESPU
vs Kent State Golden Flashes (24-12)
  • Reilly Center
75
Final
56
Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Schedule

Regular season
@
STJOES
Wed, Feb 26
L 75-64
vs
UMASS
Wed, Mar 5
W 73-72
@
DAVID
Sat, Mar 8
W 64-61
Postseason
vs
9
DUQ
Thu, Mar 13
W 64-59
@
1
VCU
Fri, Mar 14
L 76-59
vs
6
KENTST
Tue, Mar 18
L 75-56
Top Bonnies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 67.7
(299th) 		68.5
(74th)
Division I 68.6
(310th) 		65.2
(22nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 97
