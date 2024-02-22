Halftime Report

La Salle has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against St. Bona.

If La Salle keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-14 in no time. On the other hand, St. Bona. will have to make due with a 16-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: St. Bona. 16-9, La Salle 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

La Salle will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the St. Bona. Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

La Salle came into Saturday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They escaped with a win on Saturday against the Minutemen by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for La Salle considering their 56-point performance the matchup before.

La Salle's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jhamir Brickus, who scored 19 points along with six assists and two steals. Brickus didn't help La Salle's cause all that much against the Wildcats last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between St. Bona. and the Wildcats on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Bonnies dodged a bullet and finished off the Wildcats 81-80. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but St. Bona. was the better team in the second half.

St. Bona.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Charles Pride, who scored 15 points along with five steals. Pride didn't help St. Bona.'s cause all that much against the Rams on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Yann Farell, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Explorers' win ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-14. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.

La Salle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bonnies when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 76-70. Does La Salle have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bonnies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.