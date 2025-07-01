Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-11 • BIGE 15-5

Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays
  • Overall
    25-11
  • BIGE
    15-5
Creighton Bluejays
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TBS
@ 1 Auburn Tigers (32-6)
  • Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
70
Final
82
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BUTLER
Sat, Mar 8
W 87-74
Postseason
vs
10
DEPAUL
Thu, Mar 13
W 85-81 / 2OT
vs
3
UCONN
Fri, Mar 14
W 71-62
@
1
STJOHN
Sat, Mar 15
L 82-66
@
8
LVILLE
Thu, Mar 20
W 89-75
@
1
AUBURN
Sat, Mar 22
L 82-70
Full Schedule
Top Bluejays News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 74.1
(138th) 		68.8
(82nd)
Division I 75.5
(131st) 		70.0
(110th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 30
Coaches 24 5
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 38
