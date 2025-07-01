1:21 NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Auburn vs Creighton | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:09 HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Creighton rolls over No. 8 Louisville in first round of NCAA Tournament



2:48 247 College Basketball: #9 Creighton vs. #8 Louisville NCAA Tournament First Round Predictions



2:19 Previewing the Big East Tournament | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:32 Senior Stock Watch: Ryan Kalkbrenner | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:41 Bubble Watch: Big East Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:34 Game Preview: No. 24 Creighton at No. 9 St. John's | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:13 Inside College Basketball: UConn is Bouncing Back



2:07 Inside College Basketball: Big East Tournament Projected Teams



3:03 Inside College Basketball: Georgetown Wins Big East Opener Since 2019



1:27 Big East Season Preview: Creighton Blue Jays | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:11 Could Fedor Žugić open the Pandora's Box of NCAA eligbility?



0:58 Eric Reibe is a center for the modern day game | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:04 Adam Finkelstein's top Big East player: Ryan Kalkbrenner | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:34 Players to watch closely for a possible bump in 2021 rankings



1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



2:12 BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released



2:57 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

