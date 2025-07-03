Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-15 • USA 10-8

New Mexico St. Aggies

New Mexico St. Aggies
  • Overall
    17-15
  • USA
    10-8
New Mexico St. Aggies
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Kennesaw State Owls (19-14)
  • Propst Arena
77
Final
80
Game Recap

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
KENSAW
Sat, Feb 22
W 60-49
vs
MTSU
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-66
vs
WKY
Sat, Mar 1
W 65-47
@
LATECH
Thu, Mar 6
W 67-55
@
SAMHOU
Sat, Mar 8
L 76-69
Postseason
@
4
KENSAW
Thu, Mar 13
L 80-77
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    NCAA Tournament 1st Round Preview: New Mexico vs Marquette | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

Top Aggies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 65.7
(334th) 		62.0
(8th)
Division I 69.7
(289th) 		65.9
(31st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 144
Full Rankings